The G20 presidency of India is going to be inclusive and ambitious. Here’s what all PM Modi explained about the G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that India’s g20 presidency is going to be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.” At the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement regarding India’s G20 presidency, saying, "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. In the next year, it will be our endeavor that the G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

Additionally, he also talked about the woes of the environment, as worsened by the increasing misbelief of ownership over natural resources.

"The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," the Prime Minister explained.

The G20 was not an ordinary event. This time, India has officially received the presidency of the G20 Summit. The country will assume office from 1st December 2022, for the period of one year.

The Prime Minister gave a rich address to the people at the summit. Further explaining India’s presidency of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is assuming the G20 office amidst rising geopolitical concerns, economic downfall, and mounting energy and food prices. Additionally, the ill effects of the pandemic havoc cannot be added to the woes. At such a bleak time, the whole world looks at the G20 with hopeful eyes.

Next, the Prime Minister, at the closing ceremony, also stated that the member countries must extend the advantages of development to each and every human being with sheer solidarity and compassion. He also stressed the importance of women in society.

"We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation," expressed the Prime Minister thereby throwing light on the value women add to the growth of a country.

It is also important to note what themes the Prime Minister talked about at the summit. PM Narendra Modi also stressed peace and harmony. "The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favor of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship - "One Earth, One Family, One Future," said the Prime Minister, clearly underlining the objectives.

To begin with, he congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo by saying that the latter has offered exemplary leadership to the G-20 despite the difficult times.

Further, he added that India will make the right efforts to carry forward Indonesia’s commendable initiatives while the G-20 Presidency.

"It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G-20 Presidency. We will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the Mother of Democracy. Together, we will make the G-20 a catalyst for global change," the Indian Prime Minister stated.



