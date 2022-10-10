These math riddles with answers on triangles will make your brain run in circles!

Hello math lovers,

Oh, sorry! Did we greet you the wrong way? Well if so, then you are going to enjoy these math riddles even more today.

When it comes to math, not everyone smiles. Not everyone raised their hands in the classroom when the teacher asked for an answer, some also pulled their heads down in order to hide their faces.

Whether you were the one who enjoyed math in school or enjoyed art more, these riddles on triangles are going to be fun.

Give it a try!

Math Riddle 1:

The perimeter of an isosceles triangle is 100 cm. If the base is 36 cm, find the length of the equal sides.







We hope you still remember what triangles are after so many years of leaving school!







Math Riddle 2:

Two sides of an isosceles triangle are 12.5 cm each while the third side is 20 cm. What is the area of the triangle?







Don't check your notebooks for the formula for area calculation!









Math Riddle 3:

The length of the base of a triangle is 4 cm smaller than the length of its altitude. The area of the triangle is 96 cm2. The length of the base is?







Were you calculating the base? We forgot to calculate the base after we tried figuring out the bass!











ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

The perimeter of an isosceles triangle is 100 cm. If the base is 36 cm, find the length of the equal sides.







Answer 1:

32 cm.

Explanation:

Let the length of the equal side = x.

∴ x + x + 36 = 100

⇒ 2x = 64 ⇒ x = 32cm.







Math Riddle 2:

Two sides of an isosceles triangle are 12.5 cm each while the third side is 20 cm. What is the area of the triangle?

Answer 2:

22.5.

Explanation:

Lengths of the sides are 12.5 cm, 12.5 cm, and 20 cm. ∴ s = (12.5 + 12.5 + 20) / 2 ⇒ s = 22.5.

Math Riddle 3:

The length of the base of a triangle is 4 cm smaller than the length of its altitude. The area of the triangle is 96 cm2. The length of the base is.

Answer 3:

12 cm.

Explanation:

A = 96cm2.

B – H = 4.

Also, 1/2 B.H = 96

∴ H (H – 4) = 192

⇒ H = 16 and B = 12 cm