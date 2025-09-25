This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 September

"Every day has a history attached to it — some quiet, some dramatic. What happened on September 25 that still echoes in time? On this date, explorers, lawmakers, leaders and everyday people left marks in history. On September 25, 1513, Vasco Núñez de Balboa became the first European to see the Pacific Ocean after crossing the Isthmus of Panama. In 1801, the U.S. Congress passed the 12th Amendment, which later became part of the Bill of Rights. In 1957, nine Black students — the Little Rock Nine — were escorted into Central High School in Arkansas under U.S. Army protection to enforce school integration.
In 1959, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike was assassinated. And in 1978, a midair collision over San Diego killed 144 people. In this article, we'll walk through more events, births, deaths and surprises tied to September 25.
What Happened on this Day – September 25?
Here's what happened in history on September 25:
1493 – Columbus Sets Sail on Second Voyage
- Christopher Columbus leaves Spain for the New World.
- This time, he commands at least 17 ships instead of three.
1775 – Ethan Allen Captured
- Continental Army Colonel Ethan Allen launches a poorly planned attack on Montreal.
- He is captured by the British and sent to England for execution.
- Allen avoids death and later returns.
1789 – Bill of Rights Passes Congress
- The U.S. Congress approves 12 amendments to the Constitution.
- Ten are later ratified as the Bill of Rights.
- These protect freedoms such as speech, religion, and the right to a fair trial.
1867 – Oliver Loving Dies of Gangrene
- Cattle pioneer Oliver Loving dies in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.
- He was wounded in a fight with Comanche braves.
- His story later inspired the novel Lonesome Dove.
1890 – Mormon Church Renounces Polygamy
- The church issues the "Mormon Manifesto."
- Leaders instruct members to comply with U.S. laws prohibiting plural marriage.
- This helps the church survive government pressure.
1894 – Cleveland Pardons Mormon Offenders
- President Grover Cleveland issues a proclamation.
- He pardons those guilty of polygamy, adultery, and unlawful cohabitation.
- This step helps ease tensions with the Mormon community.
1928 – Galvin Manufacturing Incorporated
- Galvin Manufacturing Corporation was founded in Chicago.
- In 1930, it created the first mass-produced car radio.
- The brand name "Motorola" is derived from the combination of "motor" and "Victrola."
1957 – Little Rock Nine Begin First Full Day of Classes
- Nine Black students attend Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
- U.S. Army troops escort them for protection.
- Their courage becomes a milestone in the school desegregation movement.
1959 – Eisenhower Meets Khrushchev
- Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev ends his U.S. trip.
- He meets President Dwight D. Eisenhower for two days of talks.
- Hopes for better relations collapsed months later after a U-2 spy plane incident.
1959 – Mobster "Little Augie" Pisano Murdered
- Anthony Carfano, also called Little Augie, is shot in New York.
- Meyer Lansky, the mob boss, orders the killing.
- Lansky grows into one of organised crime's most powerful figures.
1965 – Satchel Paige Pitches at Age 59
- Baseball legend Satchel Paige takes the mound for the Kansas City Athletics.
- At 59, he pitches three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- He allows only one hit, proving his timeless skill.
1970 – The Partridge Family Premieres
- The show debuts on ABC after The Brady Bunch.
- It becomes a hit series mixing music and comedy.
1978 – Midair Collision Over San Diego
- A Pacific Southwest Airlines jet collides with a small Cessna.
- The crash killed 144 people.
- Wreckage falls into a busy neighbourhood, causing more damage.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 25?
September 25 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 25
Barbara Walters (1929 – 2022)
- Trailblazing TV journalist.
- First woman to co-anchor an evening network news show.
- Creator of The View.
Shel Silverstein (1930 – 1999)
- Cartoonist and beloved children's author.
- Wrote The Giving Tree and The Missing Piece.
- Known for simple drawings with deep meaning.
Christopher Reeve (1952 – 2004)
- The actor is best known as Superman in the original film series.
- Later became an advocate for spinal cord injury research after an accident.
Notable Deaths on September 25
Oliver Loving (1812 – 1867)
- Famous cattle rancher and trailblazer.
- Died of gangrene after being wounded by Comanche warriors.
- Inspired the character in Lonesome Dove.
S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike (1899 – 1959)
- Prime Minister of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).
- Assassinated by a Buddhist monk.
- His death caused political shock in the region.
Mary A. Hallaren (1907 – 2005)
- U.S. Army officer and pioneer for women in the military.
- First woman to lead an integrated unit in the Army.
- Passed away on this day.
Klaus Barbie (1913 – 1991)
- Nazi officer known as the “Butcher of Lyon.”
- Convicted of war crimes.
- Died in prison on September 25.
