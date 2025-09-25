This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 September

"Every day has a history attached to it — some quiet, some dramatic. What happened on September 25 that still echoes in time? On this date, explorers, lawmakers, leaders and everyday people left marks in history. On September 25, 1513, Vasco Núñez de Balboa became the first European to see the Pacific Ocean after crossing the Isthmus of Panama. In 1801, the U.S. Congress passed the 12th Amendment, which later became part of the Bill of Rights. In 1957, nine Black students — the Little Rock Nine — were escorted into Central High School in Arkansas under U.S. Army protection to enforce school integration.

In 1959, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike was assassinated. And in 1978, a midair collision over San Diego killed 144 people. In this article, we'll walk through more events, births, deaths and surprises tied to September 25.