Today in History, 10 August: What Happened on this Day

Historical Events

Burning of the Second Temple in Jerusalem

70 CE

The Roman army, commanded by Titus, unleashed fiery destruction upon the Second Temple in Jerusalem, marking a pivotal moment during the city's capture. This event holds deep historical significance in the annals of conflict and conquest.

John Cabot's Report to King Henry VII

1497

John Cabot presents a vivid account of his voyage to "Asia" before King Henry VII, providing a glimpse into the age of exploration and the thirst for new horizons that gripped the world.

Queen Elizabeth I's Support for the Netherlands

1585

Queen Elizabeth I of England appends her signature to the Treaty of Nonsuch, an instrument of assistance extended to the Netherlands. This treaty is a testament to the alliances and geopolitical manoeuvres that shaped Europe's destiny.

Tragedy of the Vasa Warship

1628

A catastrophic event unfolds as the formidable Swedish warship Vasa succumbs to the depths of Stockholm's waters, claiming the lives of 30 individuals. This maritime disaster is a stark reminder of the perils that beset grand ambitions.

The inception of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich

1675

King Charles II and John Flamsteed embark on an enterprise of celestial significance as they lay the foundation stone of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. This landmark institution charts the course of human fascination with the heavens.

The Triumph of Travancore over the Dutch

1741

King Marthanda Varma orchestrates a decisive victory against the Dutch East India Company at the Battle of Colachel, heralding the end of Dutch colonial dominance in India and reshaping the subcontinent's history.

Echoes of Independence Reach London

1776

The resounding words of the United States Declaration of Independence reverberate across the Atlantic, reaching the ears of Londoners and marking a turning point in the American Revolutionary War.

Paris Uprising Against Monarchy

1792

The streets of Paris surge with defiance as a massive insurrection takes form against the French monarchy, igniting the fires of revolution that would reshape an entire nation.

Revelation of Court Intrigue

1792

Startling revelations surface as papers from the Tuileries Palace unveil the clandestine dealings of Comte de Mirabeau with the court, shedding light on the intricate webs of power and manipulation.

Tim Keefe's Pitching Triumph

1888

The baseball world stands witness as NY Giant pitcher Tim Keefe sets an astonishing record with a 19-game winning streak, etching his name into the annals of sports history.

Birth of Aspirin's Genesis

1897

German chemist Felix Hoffman achieves a groundbreaking feat by synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid, a milestone innovation later patented by Bayer as the renowned "aspirin," revolutionizing medicine and pain relief.

Inaugural Roar of the Combustion Engine

1893

The heart of progress beats anew as Rudolf Diesel's pioneering internal combustion engine springs to life in Augsburg, Germany, marking the dawn of a new era in transportation and industry.

Ordination of Pope John XXIII

1904

Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, the future Pope John XXIII, dons the mantle of the priesthood, embarking on a spiritual journey that would eventually lead him to the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.

A Glimpse into FDR's Illness

1921

Franklin D. Roosevelt's health falters as he faces a paralytic illness on the tranquil shores of Campobello, sparking debates over whether it was polio or possibly Guillain–Barré syndrome, a moment that would shape the course of American politics.

Babe Ruth Bids Farewell

1934

The towering presence of Babe Ruth looms one final time as he proclaims the culmination of his full-time playing career, marking the end of a legendary era in baseball.

Strategic Diplomacy at Placentia

1941

Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill convene for their second meeting at Placentia, Newfoundland, weaving the intricate threads of wartime strategy and forging a partnership that would shape history.

Witnessing the Unthinkable

1943

Adolf Hitler grimly observes the chilling spectacle of the lynching of Allied pilots, a haunting snapshot of the brutality that characterized World War II.

Japan's Surrender Offer

1945

Japan extends an olive branch, expressing willingness to surrender to the Allies on the condition that Emperor Hirohito's status remains unaltered, a pivotal moment in the winding down of a world-shaking conflict.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Judicial Oath

1993

Ruth Bader Ginsburg assumes her role as a beacon of justice and gender equality as she takes her oath as a US Supreme Court Justice, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's legal landscape.

A Diplomatic Rejection

2001

The United States and the United Kingdom rebuff a proposal by UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, rejecting the notion of granting the Iraqi government $1 billion annually for infrastructure and oil production enhancements, a decision that would have profound implications for global affairs.

Entertainment

Musical Masterpiece: Mozart's Serenade

1787

In a creative flourish, the brilliant Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart puts the finishing touches on his chamber piece "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (A Little Serenade). This musical gem captures the essence of Mozart's genius, enchanting audiences with its harmonious melodies.

A Cinematic Classic Emerges: Sunset Boulevard

1950

The silver screen is graced by the presence of "Sunset Boulevard," a captivating American film noir masterfully directed by Billy Wilder. Starring the dynamic duo of William Holden and Gloria Swanson, this cinematic gem premieres at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, weaving a tale of intrigue, glamour, and faded stardom.

Thrills and Chills: Psycho Unveiled

1960

Alfred Hitchcock's cinematic prowess shines brightly as the Los Angeles premiere of "Psycho" takes centre stage. With Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh leading the cast, this suspenseful masterpiece leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, forever altering the landscape of psychological thrillers.

McCartney's Musical Detour in Gothenburg

1972

A discordant note enters the melody of Paul & Linda McCartney's musical journey as they, along with their band Wings, find themselves in a legal entanglement. The arrest in Gothenburg, Sweden, on drug possession charges, stemming from a discovery of hashish by customs officials, casts a shadow on their harmonious pursuits.

Frost's Coup: The Nixon Interview

1975

Renowned broadcaster David Frost secures an exclusive coup as he acquires the rights to interview former US President Richard Nixon. This historic interview paves the way for candid conversations that transcend political boundaries, offering unique insights into a pivotal moment in American history.

Michael Jackson's Evolution: "Off the Wall"

1979

A sonic transformation is set in motion as Michael Jackson's fifth studio album, "Off the Wall," is unleashed upon the world. The album's release marks a defining moment in music history, earning the esteemed title of Billboard Album of the Year in 1980. Michael Jackson's artistic evolution is captured within its grooves, foreshadowing his status as the King of Pop.

Birthday

Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande: A Maestro of Hindustani Classical Music

August 10, 1860

Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande stands as a revered luminary in the realm of Hindustani classical music in India. His legacy as the greatest modern master of classical music is imbued with profound respect. Bhatkhande's devotion to the art was unwavering, as he embarked on the pioneering journey of systematically classifying and standardizing Hindustani classical music scientifically. His contributions continue to resonate through generations, enriching the tapestry of India's musical heritage.

Varahagiri Venkata Giri: Statesman and Fourth President of India

August 10, 1894

Varahagiri Venkata Giri, an eminent statesman, and the fourth President of India graces this day with his birth. A recipient of the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna,' Giri's illustrious career spanned pivotal roles such as Acting President of India, Additional Vice President, and Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. Giri's path to prominence was paved with dedication to the cause of workers' rights, spurred on by his participation in the 'Indian Freedom Struggle.' His legacy shines as a testament to his commitment to India's progress and the values he held dear.

Phoolan Devi: A Resilient Spirit

August 10, 1963

Phoolan Devi, a tenacious Indian politician who metamorphosed from rebel to Member of Parliament, graces this day with her birth. Born into humble beginnings in the village of Gorham, Uttar Pradesh, her life's journey was a testament to resilience and strength. Tragically, she endured unspeakable horrors, enduring violence, and abuse that would fuel her determination to rise above adversity. Her journey from victim to advocate serves as an inspiration, highlighting the courage and fortitude that characterize her remarkable story.

Deaths

Shyamlal Gupta 'Parshad': A Flame Extinguished

Shyamlal Gupta 'Parshad,' a fighter, journalist, social worker, and educator deeply entrenched in the Indian freedom struggle, passed away on August 10, 1977. His tireless efforts resonated with the heartbeat of a nation yearning for independence. As the author of the iconic flag song 'Vijay Vishwa Tiranga Pyara,' he had ignited the fervour of patriotism that coursed through the veins of every freedom fighter. His legacy lives on as a beacon of inspiration, a constant reminder of the power of words and unwavering dedication to a cause.

Harishankar Parsai: A Literary Luminary's Farewell

Harishankar Parsai, the celebrated Hindi writer, and satirist who forever altered the literary landscape, passed away on August 10, 1995. Parsai's departure marked the end of an era characterized by his unique ability to transform satire into a potent tool of introspection and societal critique. By elevating satire to a genre that grappled with weighty societal questions, he had redefined its role in shaping public discourse. His absence is felt deeply, yet his profound impact continues to resonate through the pages of his work, challenging and enlightening generations.

