Today in History, 7 August: What Happened on this Day

Florence Cathedral

1420

Construction commences on the remarkable dome of Florence Cathedral, meticulously crafted by the ingenious Renaissance architect Filippo Brunelleschi.

Battle of Guinegate

1479

Witness the epic confrontation known as the Battle of Guinegate, as Emperor Maximilian I squares off against the formidable King Louis XI.

Francis Drake sails to Plymouth

1573

The illustrious fleet led by Francis Drake sails triumphantly back to Plymouth after a year of audacious raids for Spanish treasure.

The Defeat of the Spanish Armada

1588

In a display of strategic brilliance, the English unleash eight fearsome fireships, laden with pitch, brimstone, gunpowder, and tar, effectively scattering the closely anchored vessels of the mighty Spanish Armada.

Macbeth by Shakespeare graces the stage

1606

In what may be the earliest rendition, the captivating tragedy "Macbeth" by Shakespeare graces the stage, captivating its audience in the grandeur of the Great Hall at Hampton Court Palace, under the watchful eye of King James I.

Johannes Kepler's mother faces arrest

1620

An ominous chapter unfolds as Johannes Kepler's mother faces arrest on charges of witchcraft, casting a shadow over the world of astronomy.

Battle at Ponts-the-Ce, Poitou

1620

History witnesses the intense Battle at Ponts-the-Ce, Poitou, where the indomitable French king Louis XIII secures a resounding victory over his own mother, Marie de Medici.

Honorary Badges of Distinction and a Badge of Military Merit

1782

The legendary George Washington, Commander of the Continental Army, forges a historic moment by introducing two Honorary Badges of Distinction and a Badge of Military Merit, a precursor to the esteemed Purple Heart, heralding a new era of military recognition for common soldiers.

Napoleon issues an edict reinstating slavery in St. Domingue

1802

In a controversial move, Napoleon issues an edict reinstating slavery on St. Domingue (Haiti), a decision that reverberates through history.

Pope Pius VII reinstates the venerable Society of Jesus

1814

Pope Pius VII reinstates the venerable Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits, resuming their esteemed role in the tapestry of the Catholic Church.

Presidential Convention

1912

The Progressive (Bull Moose) Party nominates the charismatic Theodore Roosevelt as the formidable contender for the esteemed office of US President.

Election of Interest

1930

A significant political shift occurs as Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King concedes the election to Richard Bedford Bennett of the Conservative Party.

Congressional Gold Medal

1939

The distinguished millionaire Howard Hughes is bestowed with the Congressional Gold Medal, a recognition of his exceptional contributions.

First commemorative coin

1946

A pivotal milestone in American history is marked as the first commemorative coin featuring an African American, the esteemed Booker T. Washington, is minted.

Thor Heyerdahl and the intrepid crew of the Kon-Tiki collide

1947

A gripping chapter in exploration unfolds as Thor Heyerdahl and the intrepid crew of the Kon-Tiki collide with a reef in the mesmerizing Tuamotu Islands of French Polynesia, capping their 101-day Pacific Ocean odyssey.

US Congress endorses the Gulf of Tonkin resolution

1964

The US Congress endorses the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, granting President Lyndon Johnson explicit authority to provide aid in the face of "communist aggression," a momentous decision with far-reaching implications for the Vietnam conflict.

Agreement of Interest

1965

Lee Kuan Yew, the astute Prime Minister of Singapore, pens a historic separation agreement with Malaysia, bringing a close to their two-year political union.

South African Council of Churches engages in urgent discussions with President P. W. Botha

1985

A pivotal encounter unfolds as a delegation from the South African Council of Churches engages in urgent discussions with President P. W. Botha, addressing pressing concerns about unrest, forced removals, and emergency regulations in the nation.

Operation Desert Shield

1990

The United States embarks on a momentous undertaking as troops are deployed to Saudi Arabia, marking the commencement of Operation Desert Shield.

Manuel Noriega is granted access to select classified US documents

1991

A significant legal ruling materializes as Manuel Noriega is granted access to select classified US documents, shedding light on a complex chapter in international relations.

Musical Finale

1926

George S. Kaufman and Irving Berlin's enthralling musical "The Cocoanuts," featuring the iconic Marx Brothers, concludes its vibrant run of 276 performances at the illustrious Lyric Theatre in New York City, later immortalized on the silver screen.

Ulysses

1934

A resounding victory for literary freedom is achieved as the US Court of Appeals upholds a lower court's ruling, striking down the government's attempt to ban the daring and controversial novel "Ulysses" by James Joyce.

Music History

1970

A harmonious union takes place in the world of rock as British keyboard virtuoso and singer-songwriter Christine McVie (née Perfect) joins the ranks of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Double Fantasy

1980

In a moment of artistic synergy, John Lennon and Yoko Ono commence their recording sessions for the groundbreaking "Double Fantasy" album at the renowned Hit Factory in New York City.

Broadway Album

1985

The incomparable Barbra Streisand lends her incomparable voice to the recording of the timeless "Broadway Album," a testament to her enduring musical legacy.

Theatrical Finale

1994

The captivating revival of Henrik Ibsen's thought-provoking stage masterpiece "Hedda Gabler," starring the talented Kelly McGillis, gracefully bows out after 33 captivating performances at the Criterion Theater in New York City.

Music Concert

1997

Country music sensation Garth Brooks delivers an electrifying and unforgettable free concert in the heart of New York City's Central Park, a spectacular performance later shared with audiences worldwide through the release of "Garth: Live from Central Park."

Historic Publication

2007

A new chapter unfolds as "Eclipse," the much-anticipated third installment in Stephenie Meyer's enchanting "Twilight Saga," graces bookshelves with an initial print run of one million copies, captivating legions of readers.

Tik Tok

2009

A musical sensation is born as the infectious single "Tik Tok" by Kesha takes the world by storm, ultimately earning the coveted title of Billboard Song of the Year in 2010.

Film & TV History

2015

The realm of politics and media intersect as US Presidential candidate Donald Trump's controversial comments during a CNN interview draw attention, igniting a fiery debate over his remarks about news anchor Megyn Kelly.

Film & TV History

2018

The power of a fictional character transcends the screen as China bans the release of the endearing Winnie the Pooh movie "Christopher Robin," a decision spurred by the character's symbolic use to critique Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Constantius II

(317-361 AD)

Celebrate the birth of Constantius II, a notable Roman Emperor (337-361 AD), whose reign left an indelible mark on history. Hailing from Sirmium, Pannonia Inferior, his legacy continues to captivate the minds of historians and enthusiasts alike.

Ibn Sina

(980)

On this remarkable day, the brilliant mind of Ibn Sina graced the world. Thriving during the Islamic Golden Age and serving the Samanid Empire, his intellectual contributions left an enduring impact on various fields.

Elizabeth Báthory

(1560-1614)

Intrigue surrounds the birth of Hungarian countess Elizabeth Báthory, an enigmatic figure known for her dark deeds. Born in Nyírbátor, Hungary, her story continues to captivate those fascinated by history's most prolific female serial killer.

Nathanael Greene

(1742-1786)

Born in Potowomut, Rhode Island, Nathanael Greene emerges as a pivotal American military leader during the Revolutionary War. His strategic prowess and dedication to the cause serve as an enduring testament to his contributions.

Abanindranath Tagore

(7 August 1871 – 5 December 1951)

A visionary artist, Abanindranath Tagore, born on this day, stood as the founder and principal artist behind the "Indian Society of Oriental Art." His creative endeavors enriched the cultural tapestry of his time.

Mata Hari

(1876-1917)

The captivating allure of Mata Hari, the Dutch exotic dancer turned spy, was born in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Her mystique and involvement in espionage during WWI continue to intrigue and captivate generations.

François Darlan

(1881-1942)

Hailing from Nérac, France, François Darlan emerges as a prominent figure during WWII, serving as a French Admiral of the Fleet and Vichy Prime Minister. His complex role in a turbulent era remains a subject of historical analysis.

Louis Leakey

(1903-1972)

From Kabete, Kenya, Louis Leakey, the British paleoanthropologist and archaeologist, made significant contributions, particularly in the exploration of Olduvai Gorge. His dedication to uncovering humanity's ancient origins remains unparalleled.

Ralph Bunche

(1904-1971)

Celebrate the birth of Ralph Bunche, an esteemed American diplomat and the first person of color to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (1950). His pivotal role in shaping international relations leaves an enduring legacy.

Abebe Bikila

(1932-1973)

Born in Jato, Ethiopia, Abebe Bikila emerges as a legendary Ethiopian distance athlete, etching his name in history as the first African to break a world record in any sport. His remarkable achievements, including an Olympic gold medal in the marathon, continue to inspire.

Greg Chappell

(1948)

The illustrious Australian cricket batsman and captain, Greg Chappell, is born on this day in Adelaide, Australia. His remarkable achievements on the cricket field, both as a player and captain, solidify his place among the sport's greats.

Henry IV

(1050-1106)

People reflected on the passing of Holy Roman Emperor Henry IV, whose influential reign (1084–1105) had left an indelible mark on history. With his departure at the age of 54, a chapter in the annals of the Holy Roman Empire came to a close.

Rabindranath Tagore

(1861-1941)

India mourned the loss of Rabindranath Tagore, the revered Indian philosopher, poet, and writer. Awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, his departure at the age of 80 left behind a legacy of profound literary contributions.

Oliver Hardy

(1892-1957)

Laughter took a bittersweet turn as the curtain fell on the life of American comedian Oliver Hardy, famed for his comedic duo Laurel & Hardy films. With his passing at 65, the world bid farewell to one-half of a timeless comedic partnership.

Peter Jennings

(1938-2005)

On this day in History, the realm of journalism lost a stalwart presence as Canadian-American news anchor Peter Jennings succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 67. His legacy as the face of ABC Evening News endures in the hearts of many.

Stan Mikita

(1940-2018)

Today in History the world of ice hockey stood in solemn remembrance as Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame center Stan Mikita took his final bow. With a storied career that included a Stanley Cup victory in 1961 and multiple accolades, his passing at 78 marked the end of an era.

