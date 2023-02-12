Today In History, 12 February: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 12 February: Winter is on the decline and the weather has turned pleasant, all in time for the week of love. Today is 12 February, also known as Hug Day.

It’s an occasion marked by a display of affection between lovers. However, don’t get carried away in excitement.

Exams are also approaching, and there’s no time to dilly-dally. One must keep learning to grow mentally and emotionally. On that note, let’s take a look at the historical significance of 12 February.

Many key events transpired on this day (Feb. 12) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history. Read on to know by 12th February is a day to remember.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1502, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama set sail for his second voyage to India.

In 1700, the Great Northern War began in Northern Europe between Denmark–Norway, Saxony and Russia and the Swedish Empire.

In 1818, Chile was proclaimed an independent republic after three centuries of Spanish colonial rule.

In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, was founded.

In 1912, Puyi, the last Emperor of China, was forced to abdicate to pave the way for the Republic of China.

In 1922, Indian independence activist Mahatma Gandhi withdrew from the non-cooperation movement against the British over rising violence in the country.

In 1946, African American United States Army veteran Isaac Woodard was severely assaulted by South Carolina police, leaving him permanently blind and inspiring the civil rights movement.

In 1993, two-year-old infant James Bulger was abducted, tortured and killed by two ten-year-old boys in one of England’s most shocking crimes ever.

In 2001, NEAR Shoemaker became the first spacecraft to orbit and land on an asteroid, doing so in the "saddle" region of 433 Eros.

In 2012, JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police and charged with sedition for raising anti-national slogans at the university.

Sports Events Today

In 1908, the New York to Paris auto race (via Alaska and Siberia) began, with George Schuster winning the race after 88 days of driving.

In 1932, Sonja Henie of Norway won her second of three consecutive Olympic gold medals in women’s figure skating.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1914, Cecil B. DeMille’s "The Squaw Man," the first feature-length film shot in Hollywood, was released in the US.

In 1947, French fashion designer Christian Dior presented his first influential collection, called the "New Look."

In 2017, British pop singer Adele won the Grammy Award for Best Song ("Hello") and Best Album ("25").

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1554 Jane Grey, Queen of England in 1553 for 9 days who was beheaded for treason at the age of 16 2 1804 Immanuel Kant, German philosopher who is considered one of the most influential modern philosophers in history 3 1971 James Cash Penney Jr., American businessman and entrepreneur who founded the popular department store chain JCPenney 4 2000 Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist best known for creating the comic strip Peanuts and the characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown 5 2022 Ivan Reitman, veteran Hollywood filmmaker best known for directing the classic comedies Ghostbusters and Twins

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1768 Francis II, last Holy Roman Emperor who ruled from 1792 to 1806 and became Francis I, Emperor of Austria, and King of Hungary and Bohemia 2 1809 Abraham Lincoln, American lawyer and politician who overcame poverty to become the 16th president of the United States and sealed his name in history for abolishing slavery 3 1809 Charles Darwin, English naturalist, geologist and biologist who revolutionized the world and science with his theory of evolution 4 1824 Dayanand Saraswati, Indian philosopher and religious leader who founded the Vedic reform movement, the Arya Samaj 5 1920 Pran Krishna Sikand, Indian actor known for playing villain in films like Zanjeer, Don and Bobby 6 1934 Bill Russell, American professional basketball player who played in the NBA from 1956 to 1969 7 1968 Josh Brolin, American actor known for his commanding voice and versatile performances in films like Avengers: Endgame, No Country for Old Men and The Goonies 8 1974 Naseem Hamed, British boxer known for his showboating and knockout power and is considered one of the greatest boxers ever 9 1980 Christina Ricci, American actress who rose to fame as a child with her scene-stealing performances in The Addams Family and Casper 10 1980 Gucci Mane, American rapper known for songs “Lemonade”, “Beat it Up” and “Wasted”

