Today In History, 14 December: What Happened On This Day

Today in History: 2023 is almost here. Just a few days are left before this year ends and another wonderful year arrives. Today is 14 December. Although it appears to be another ordinary winter day, December 14 holds a major place in world history. Many pivotal events occurred on this day (14 Dec).

From the birth of the founder of modern yoga and the demise of one of the greatest actors of all time to the discovery of the south pole and one of the deadliest mass shootings ever, December 14 is an important day in history.

Dive in to know what happened on this day (Dec. 14) in the fields of sports, politics, art, famous birthdays, and deaths.

Historical Events on This day

In 1542, Princess Mary Stuart succeeded her father, James V, at only 6 days old, becoming the famous Mary Queen of Scots.

In 1812, the catastrophic French invasion of Russia led by Napoleon Bonaparte officially ended with the French army’s retreat. The invasion took the lives of nearly a million soldiers.

In 1900, Max Planck presented the theoretical derivation of his black-body radiation law (quantum theory) at the physics society in Berlin, resulting in the birth of Quantum Physics.

In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole.

In 1939, the Soviet Union was expelled from the League of Nations for invading Finland.

In 1995, the leaders of Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia signed the Dayton Accords in Paris, ending the three-year Bosnian War.

In 2012, one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. 20-year-old shooter Adam Lanza killed 28 people, including 20 kids between the ages of six and seven.

Sports Events Today

In 1920, American boxing legend and heavy-hitter Jack Dempsey knocked out Bill Brennan in round 12 for the heavyweight boxing title in New York City.

In 1974, West Indies cricket legend Viv Richards scored his first test century in a match against India.

Music and Cinema Events Today

In 1979, British punk rock band The Clash released its breakthrough album, London Calling.

In 1993, the AIDS-themed drama film Philadelphia, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, premiered. Hanks won an Oscar for his performance.

In 2015, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first Star Wars movie in three decades, premiered in Los Angeles, USA.

In 2017, the Walt Disney Company acquired most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

Important Days

National Energy Conservation Day

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1799 George Washington, American general and commander in chief of the armies in the American Revolution (1775-83). He became the first president of the United States in 1789. 2 1943 John Harvey Kellogg, American physician and nutritionist who developed the popular dry breakfast corn flakes cereals and founded the Kelloggs brand. 3 1989 Andrei Sakharov, Russian nuclear physicist and activist for disarmament, peace and human rights who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1975 4 2003 Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, American mobster and enforcer who reportedly killed the Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa 5 2013 Peter O’Toole, Irish actor known for his versatility, which he displayed in films like Lawrence of Arabia and Becket.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1503 Nostradamus, French astrologer, physician, and seer known for his book Les Propheties, which predicted several future events 2 1895 George VI, the king of the UK after the shock abdication by his brother Edward VIII. 3 1916 Shirley Jackson, American author and novelist known for her works of horror and mystery like The Haunting of Hill House 4 1918 B.K.S. Iyengar, Indian teacher and a pioneer of Yoga and Indian spirituality. Iyengar founded the style of yoga as exercise and it’s often called the “Iyengar Yoga.” 5 1924 Raj Kapoor, Indian actor and filmmaker who is considered one of the greatest and most influential people in Hindi cinema. He starred in films Shree 420 and Awaara. 6 1934 Shyam Benegal, Indian filmmaker known for his unconventional and groundbreaking films in Hindi cinema like Ankur and Mammo 7 1946 Sanjay Gandhi, Indian politician and son of the first female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi 8 1984 Rana Daggubati, Indian actor and producer known for starring in Hindi and Telugu films like Baby and Baahubali: The Beginning 9 1986 Andrew Tate, controversial kickboxer turned internet personality known for his vile and misogynistic views 10 1988 Vanessa Hudgens, American singer and actress known for her roles in Disney’s High School Musical

