Today In History, 12 December: What Happened On This Day

Today in History: As 2022 nears its end, people are eagerly awaiting the arrival of another fateful year. Today is December 12, an ordinary-seeming but significant day in world history. December 12 is an important day, commemorating the births of one of the most famous Indian actors, a heavy-hitting batsman & a legendary singer, the adoption of a critical climate change treaty, and the proclamation of the new capital of India.

Dive in to know what happened on this day (Dec. 12) in sports, politics and art along with famous birthdays and deaths.

Historical Events on This day

In 1911, George V, Emperor of the British Empire, proclaimed to shift the capital of India from Calcutta (Kolkata) to Delhi.

In 1946, the famous laundry detergent "Tide" was introduced.

In 1961, Nazi German army officer Adolf Eichmann was found guilty of war crimes by Israel.

In 1980, American tech giant Apple made its initial public offering on the US stock market. It’s now valued at over $1 trillion.

In 1988, Palestine revolutionary and leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Yasser Arafat accepted Israel’s right to exist.

In 2000, the US Supreme Court validated the Florida Presidential Election result in the Bush v. Gore dispute, resulting in George W. Bush becoming president instead of his rival Al Gore.

In 2015, the historic climate action plan, the Paris Agreement, was adopted by 196 countries in the UN. The main goal of the treaty is to reduce carbon emissions and keep global warming below 1.5 °C.

In 2019, the deepest point on land on earth was identified under Denman Glacier, east Antarctica, at 3.5 km (11,500 ft) below sea level.

Sports Events Today

In 2016, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or award for the fourth time, beating rival Lionel Messi with a record margin of 429.

In 2021, Dutch Formula 1 racer Max Verstappen won the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by beating Lewis Hamilton in the last lap.

Music and Cinema Events Today

In 1926, iconic music composer Dmitri Shostakovich's first piano concert premiered in Leningrad.

In 1977, the musical-drama film Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta, premiered to critical and commercial success. The film skyrocketed the popularity of Travolta, the Bee Gees, and the disco genre of music.

In 2001, Beetlejuice actress Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1889 Robert Browning, English poet and playwright known for employing irony, dark humor, social commentary and complex language 2 1939 Douglas Fairbanks, American actor of the silent film era who starred in swashbuckling films like Robin Hood and The Mark of Zorro 3 1964 Maithili Sharan Gupt, Indian poet who pioneered the Khari Boli poetry 4 2007 Ike Turner, American singer, guitarist and husband of acclaimed singer Tina Turner 5 2020 John le Carre, British author and who left the secret service to write successful espionage novels like The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and The Constant Gardener

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1863 Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter who created the iconic painting, The Scream 2 1915 Frank Sinatra, American singer and actor who became one of the most influential entertainers and music artists in history 3 1927 Robert Noyce, American physicist who co-created the microchip and co-founded Intel Corporation 4 1940 Sharad Pawar, Indian politician who founded the National Congress Party and served as the chief minister of Maharashtra 5 1950 Rajinikanth, Tamil superstar who is renowned in India for his memorable and bombastic films in both Tamil and Hindi cinema 6 1970 Jennifer Connelly, American actress known for starring in films like Requiem for a Dream and A Beautiful Mind 7 1981 Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricketer known for his heavy hitting batting and several match-winning performances

