Today in History, 4 March: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 4 March: Has it been March already? If you are also facing the same realization then it's absolutely fine. Considering how fast our life is passing these days, it’s valid to feel that time is passing too quickly. We have entered the 4th day of March. Every day is this different but would you like to know the importance that today holds? Then keep on reading this article. On this day, the first Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was commissioned, and Thomas Jefferson became the first US President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

Cyclone Mahina hit the north of Cooktown, Queensland, American Automobile Association (AAA) founded in Chicago. Also, the "National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck" was founded in the United Kingdom. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1699, Jews were expelled from Germany.

In 1801, Thomas Jefferson became the first US President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

In 1824, the "National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck" was founded in the United Kingdom.

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln got appointed as the 16th US President.

In 1837, Chicago became incorporated as a city.

In 1899, Cyclone Mahina hit the north of Cooktown, Queensland with a 12 m wave that resulted in the death of more than 300 people.

In 1902, the American Automobile Association (AAA) was founded in Chicago.

In 1943, the battle of the Bismarck Sea in the southwest Pacific came to an end.

In 1951, the first Asian Games were organized between the 4th to 11th of March.

In 1961, the first Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was commissioned.

Sports Events Today

In 1927, Babe Ruth became the highest-paid player in MLB history after signing a 3-year, $70,000 per season contract with the New York Yankees.

In 1977, West Indian cricket fast bowler, Colin Croft took 8-29 against Pakistan in the 2nd Test win at Port-of-Spain.

In 1948, Tennis legend Martina Navratilova retains her WTA Tour Championship in NYC by defeating Chris Evert.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1922, 1st vampire film "Nosferatu" which was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, premiered at the Berlin Zoological Garden.

In 1937, actor Paul Muni & Luise Rainer won Academy Awards for their roles in the movie, "The Great Ziegfeld" at the 9th Academy Awards.

In 1943, actors James Cagney & Greer Garson won Academy Awards for their roles in the movie, Mrs. Miniver at the 15th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death Year Personalities 1 1193 Saladin, Sultan of Egypt, Syria and Palestine known for fighting and winning against the Christian Crusaders 2 1994 John Candy, a Canadian actor and comedian who gained fame as a member of “The Second City” in Toronto and its “Second City Television” (SCTV) series. 3 2016 Joey Feek, vocalist and songwriter rose to her greatest fame in the last months of her life. Feek was best known as half of the husband-and-wife vocal duo Joey + Rory. 4 2019 Luke Perry, an American actor predominantly known for playing the role of a teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on 'Beverly Hills, 90210 5 2019 King Kong Bundy, American professional wrestler, stand-up comedian, and actor who is known for wrestling with World Wrestling Federation. 6 2022 Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer who made his international debut in 1992. He is considered among the greatest bowlers who redefined spin bowling like never before.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth Year Personalities 1 1678 Antonio Lucio Vivaldi, an Italian composer, and violinist who made his debut as a composer of sacred vocal music in 1713. 2 1897 Soong Mei-ling, a Chinese politician who became the second woman to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress. 3 1908 Rex Harrison, an English actor best known for his role as Professor Henry Higgins in the musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. 4 1932 Miriam Makeba, a South African singer, actress, and civil rights activist who known for numerous hit songs such as ‘Pata Pata’ and ‘The Click Song’ 5 1954 Catherine O'Hara, Emmy award-winning Canadian-American actor and comedian known for her role in the sitcom, 'Second City Television' and 'Schitt's Creek. 6 1955 Mo Yan, a Chinese Novelist who won a noble prize in Literature 2012. Yan was widely recognized for his humanistic fiction. 7 1990 Draymond Green, a professional basketball player who plays for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

