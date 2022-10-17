Today's Wordle 485 October 17: Clues And Answers.

Wordle: Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is solving puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. Wordle is one such well-liked puzzle that is now published by the New York Times.

Wordle has swept the globe since it first appeared.

Puzzle fans adore the difficulty that each Wordle delivers. Many people can almost immediately answer the word problem, however, some people might require a clue.

To help you solve the problem more quickly, we are providing you with clues for today's Wordle number of October 17. For those who were unable to solve it, we also have the answer.

Find the clues by reading further. It is revealed at the end.

Today's Wordle 485 October 17 Clues

Today's word has two vowels.

A, I, and U are not in the word.

The word means "a very large cup with a lid."

It ends with the letter N.

Today's Wordle 485 October 17 Answers

Congratulations are in order to those who were able to guess the word of Wordle 484 today.

For those who were unable to guess the word, we will reveal the answers now.

The answer to today's Wordle 484 October 17 is

STEIN

The answer was given explicitly in the clues given above.

We hope that you had fun solving the popular word puzzle, Wordle with us.

