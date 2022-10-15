Wordle Today 482 October 15: Clues And Answers

Wordle Today: Wordle, the internet-based puzzle game is one of the most popular puzzles in the world.

Wordle, now published by the New York Times, is loved by puzzle enthusiasts all over the world. It has everything- it is thought-provoking, challenges your critical thinking abilities, and enhances your vocabulary.

Today's Wordle 482 is quite a simple one.

People with an extensive vocabulary can easily guess the word.

However, we are here to assist you in solving Wordle Today. We have all the clues you might need to correctly guess the word, after all, there are only six guesses given to you.

We also have the answer for those who were unable to guess the Wordle.

Wordle Today 482 October 15 Clues

Today's word is a verb as well as a noun.

It is also a popular catchphrase that is often used to compliment a person.

Today's Wordle rhymes with another noun and verb, one meaning of this word is to play against a team or player in a sporting event.

Wordle Today starts with a consonant which is repeated as the 4th letter.

Wordle Today 482 October 15 Answer

Congratulations are in order to those who were able to guess the word of Wordle 482 Today.

For those who were unable to guess the word, we will reveal the answers now.

The answer to today's Wordle 482 October 15 is

CATCH

The answer was given explicitly in the clues given above.

We hope that you had fun solving the popular word puzzle, Wordle with us.

Also Try | Wordle 481 October 14 Clues And Answers