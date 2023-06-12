Breaking

Tony Awards Winners 2023: Check The Complete List Here

Tony Awards Winners 2023: Tony Awards is an annual event held every year in the month of June. The day celebrates artistic achievements and promotes theatre education in schools and communities.
Tony Awards Winners 2023: The Tony Awards is an annual ceremony that honours excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, including acting, directing, writing, design, and production of Broadway shows. The Tony Awards are often considered the highest honour in American theatre. Check the complete list of winners for the 76th edition of the Tony Awards held on Sunday below:

Complete List of Tony Awards Winners 2023

Tony Award named after Antoinette Perry, an actress, director, and co-founder of the American Theatre Wing was established in the year 1947. The awards were created to celebrate and promote excellence in the Broadway theatre industry.

Category

Winners/Recipient

Best Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Play

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of Music

Parade

Best Book of a Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Revival of a Play

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/ Underdog

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play

Sean Hayes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

Prima Facie

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical

J. Harrison Ghee

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical

Victoria Clark

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play

Brandan Uranowitz

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play

Miriam Silverman

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical

Alex Newell

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

Bonnie Miligan

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding

Best Scenic Design of A Musical

Beowulf Boritt

Best Costume Design Of A Play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Best Costume Design Of A Musical

Gregg Barnes

Best Lighting Design Of A Play

Tim Lutkin

Best Sound Design Of A Play

Carolyn Downing

Best Sound Design Of A Musical

Nevin Steinberg

Best Direction Of A Play

 

Patrick Marber

Best Direction Of A Musical

 

Michael Arden

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter

Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre

 

Joel Grey


John Kander

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

 

Jerry Mitchell

Regional Theatre Award

Pasadena Playhouse

Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre

 

Victoria Bailey


Lisa Dawn Cave


Robert Fried

The event held in United States Palace featured live performances from nominated shows, speeches by winners, and tributes to outstanding contributions to the theatre community. In addition to the annual awards ceremony, the Tony Awards organization also runs educational programs and initiatives to support and promote theatre education in schools and communities across the United States.

Source: tonyawards.com

FAQ

Why is it called Tony Awards?

Because it is named after Antoinette Perry an actress, director, producer, and the dynamic wartime leader of the American Theatre Wing.

Who won the tony for best actor in 2023?

Sean Hayes
