Tony Awards Winners 2023: Check The Complete List Here

Tony Awards Winners 2023: The Tony Awards is an annual ceremony that honours excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, including acting, directing, writing, design, and production of Broadway shows. The Tony Awards are often considered the highest honour in American theatre.

Tony Awards Winners 2023: The Tony Awards is an annual ceremony that honours excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, including acting, directing, writing, design, and production of Broadway shows. The Tony Awards are often considered the highest honour in American theatre. Check the complete list of winners for the 76th edition of the Tony Awards held on Sunday below:



Complete List of Tony Awards Winners 2023

Tony Award named after Antoinette Perry, an actress, director, and co-founder of the American Theatre Wing was established in the year 1947. The awards were created to celebrate and promote excellence in the Broadway theatre industry.

Category Winners/Recipient Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo Best Play Leopoldstadt Best Revival of Music Parade Best Book of a Musical Kimberly Akimbo Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre Kimberly Akimbo Best Revival of a Play Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/ Underdog Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play Sean Hayes Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play Prima Facie Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical J. Harrison Ghee Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical Victoria Clark Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play Brandan Uranowitz Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play Miriam Silverman Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical Alex Newell Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical Bonnie Miligan Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Best Scenic Design of A Musical Beowulf Boritt Best Costume Design Of A Play Brigitte Reiffenstuel Best Costume Design Of A Musical Gregg Barnes Best Lighting Design Of A Play Tim Lutkin Best Sound Design Of A Play Carolyn Downing Best Sound Design Of A Musical Nevin Steinberg Best Direction Of A Play Patrick Marber Best Direction Of A Musical Michael Arden Best Choreography Casey Nicholaw Best Orchestrations Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre Joel Grey

John Kander Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Jerry Mitchell Regional Theatre Award Pasadena Playhouse Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre Victoria Bailey

Lisa Dawn Cave

Robert Fried

The event held in United States Palace featured live performances from nominated shows, speeches by winners, and tributes to outstanding contributions to the theatre community. In addition to the annual awards ceremony, the Tony Awards organization also runs educational programs and initiatives to support and promote theatre education in schools and communities across the United States.

Source: tonyawards.com