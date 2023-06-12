Tony Awards Winners 2023: Check The Complete List Here
Tony Awards Winners 2023: The Tony Awards is an annual ceremony that honours excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, including acting, directing, writing, design, and production of Broadway shows. The Tony Awards are often considered the highest honour in American theatre. Check the complete list of winners for the 76th edition of the Tony Awards held on Sunday below:
Complete List of Tony Awards Winners 2023
Tony Award named after Antoinette Perry, an actress, director, and co-founder of the American Theatre Wing was established in the year 1947. The awards were created to celebrate and promote excellence in the Broadway theatre industry.
|
Category
|
Winners/Recipient
|
Best Musical
|
Kimberly Akimbo
|
Best Play
|
Leopoldstadt
|
Best Revival of Music
|
Parade
|
Best Book of a Musical
|
Kimberly Akimbo
|
Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre
|
Kimberly Akimbo
|
Best Revival of a Play
|
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/ Underdog
|
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play
|
Sean Hayes
|
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play
|
Prima Facie
|
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical
|
J. Harrison Ghee
|
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical
|
Victoria Clark
|
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play
|
Brandan Uranowitz
|
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play
|
Miriam Silverman
|
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical
|
Alex Newell
|
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical
|
Bonnie Miligan
|
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical
|
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding
|
Best Scenic Design of A Musical
|
Beowulf Boritt
|
Best Costume Design Of A Play
|
Brigitte Reiffenstuel
|
Best Costume Design Of A Musical
|
Gregg Barnes
|
Best Lighting Design Of A Play
|
Tim Lutkin
|
Best Sound Design Of A Play
|
Carolyn Downing
|
Best Sound Design Of A Musical
|
Nevin Steinberg
|
Best Direction Of A Play
|
Patrick Marber
|
Best Direction Of A Musical
|
Michael Arden
|
Best Choreography
|
Casey Nicholaw
|
Best Orchestrations
|
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter
|
Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre
|
Joel Grey
John Kander
|
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
|
Jerry Mitchell
|
Regional Theatre Award
|
Pasadena Playhouse
|
Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre
|
Victoria Bailey
Lisa Dawn Cave
Robert Fried
The event held in United States Palace featured live performances from nominated shows, speeches by winners, and tributes to outstanding contributions to the theatre community. In addition to the annual awards ceremony, the Tony Awards organization also runs educational programs and initiatives to support and promote theatre education in schools and communities across the United States.
Source: tonyawards.com
