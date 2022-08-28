Top 10 Building Demolitions in World History - Check the full list here

Top 10 Building Demolitions in World: The 103-meter-tall Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, will be demolished at 2:30 pm today. This is the biggest building demolition in India.

The reason behind the demolition of the Twin Towers is that the builders flouted the rules for building construction, such as there should be a minimum 16 meters gap between two towers.

This is not the first time in history that such a building has been demolished; here, we will be looking at a list of the Top 10 building demolitions in world history.

Keep reading.

Top 10 Building Demolitions in World

AXA Tower, Singapore

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Standing 234 meters long in height, the AXA Towers is the tallest building in the world to be demolished. The demolition process started in May 2022 and is still in progress. The demolished building will make way for a 305-meter-tall building which tech giant Alibaba will develop along with other partners.

JP Morgan Chase Tower, New York

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The JP Morgan Chase Tower or 270 Park Avenue, located in New York, stood at a height of 205 meters and was demolished in 2021 to create another building in the same location which will have a height of 423 meters.

Singer Building, New York

Image Credit: NYPAP

The Singer Building in New York was the headquarters of the Singer manufacturing company and was constructed in 1908. It stood at a height of 187 meters before being demolished in 1968. One Liberty Plaza was constructed in the same place after the demolition of the building.

CPF Building, Singapore

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The CPF Building in Singapore was constructed in the year 1976. It was the headquarters of the Central Provident Fund Board (CPF). The building was 171 meters tall and was demolished in the year 2017.

Mina Plaza, Abu Dhabi

Mina Plaza was a commercial building in Abu Dhabi and was constructed in the year 2014. It stood at a height of 168.5 meters. The building was demolished in 2020 using the implosion technique using explosives.

Fujii Xerox Towers, Singapore

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Fuji Xerox Towers in Singapore stood at a height of 165 meters and was constructed in the year 1987; the demolition process started in 2022 and is still in progress.

Morrison Hotel, Chicago

Morisson Hotel in Chicago was 16o meters tall building that was constructed in 1925 and was demolished in 1965 to create Bank One Plaza in its place.

Deutsche Bank Building, New York

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Deutsche Bank Building in New York stood at a height of 158 meters and was heavily damaged during the 9/11 attacks in New York. It was subsequently demolished in 2011.

UIC Building, Singapore

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UIC Building in Singapore was 152 meters in height and was constructed in 1973 and was demolished in 2013 to make way for V on Shenton building in its place.

One Meridian Plaza, Philadelphia

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The One Meridian Plaza in Philadelphia was 150 meters in height and was constructed in 1972; it was heavily damaged by fire in 1991 and demolished in 1999.