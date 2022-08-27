EXPLAINED: Why Are Noida Supertech Twin Towers Being Demolished? Know The Complete Story Here

Noida Towers To Get Demolished: The twin towers Apex and Ceyane are located in the “Supertech Emerald Court” housing society at Sector 93A in Noida. One of the towers is 97-meter tall while the other one is 103 meters in height. To raze the towers, around 3,700 kg of explosives brought from Palwal (Haryana) will be made to use. The explosives are a mixture of plastic explosives, dynamite, and emulsions.

Why Are The Twin Towers Being Demolished? The Complete Story!

In 2004, the “Supertech Emerald Court” housing society was proposed to be built in Noida. For the same, a plot of land measuring 48,263 sq meters was allotted by the Noida Authority. This was a section of Plot No 4 located in Sector 93A.

In the year 2005, the building plan for the Emerald Court consisting of 14 towers was sanctioned by the Noida Authority. According to the plan, each of the towers was to have nine floors and ground (G+9). The construction started for the 14 towers.

A year later, the total leased area to the company grew to 54,819.51 sq meters. The floor area ratio too was increased to 2 from 1.5 to the new allottees after 2006 under the rules.

Later in the year, NOIDA sanctioned the first revised plan under NBR 2006 for the Emerald Court, which added two additional floors. This made all the towers have ground + 11 floors. Not to miss, additional buildings were added too- a shopping complex, Tower 15, and Tower 16.

The Noida authority reviewed the new plan in 2012. The height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors in the plan.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures. The SC said that the construction violated the minimum distance requirement. As per the court, the buildings were constructed illegally, without taking the consent of the individual flat owners. This was a requirement under the UP Apartment Act.

The Supreme Court also said that the Noida Authority and the Supertech got involved in a “nefarious complicity”. The apex court has ordered Supertech to raze the buildings at its own expense.

The apex court’s decision follows a number of petitions by homebuyers.

Earlier, the buildings were to be razed in May. However, it was later postponed to August 21. The Supreme court has now extended the last date to August 28, with a band of 7 days due to weather conditions and technical issues.