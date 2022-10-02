Top 10 Cleanest Indian Cities As Per The Recent Government Survey 2022

The results of the 7th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 were revealed on Saturday, October 1 2022.

For the 6th consecutive time, Indore topped the list, maintaining its title as the "cleanest city" of India, whereas Madhya Pradesh won the “cleanest state” badge.

On the list of cleanliness in the major cities category (those with over 1 lakh inhabitants), Indore and Surat continued to hold the top spots in 2022, according to the study results. Navi Mumbai overtook Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh for third place.

Top 10 Cleanest Indian Cities 2022

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2022 included 4,354 cities to assess the Swachh Bharat Mission's (Urban) progress and rank Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) according to different standards of cleanliness and sanitation.

In the category of towns with more than 1 lakh inhabitants, Haridwar in Uttarakhand was declared the cleanest Ganga town, followed by Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Among Ganga towns with less than one lakh inhabitants, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh came in first, followed by Kannauj and Garh Mukteshwar, in that order.

In addition, the Deolali Cantonment Board in Maharashtra was named the cleanest in all of India.

Check the rankings here:

Rank City State/UT 1 Indore Madhya Pradesh 2 Surat Gujarat 3 Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 4 Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 5 Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh 6 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 7 Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 8 Mysore Karnataka 9 New Delhi Delhi 10 Ambikapur Chhattisgarh

The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 Ceremony was held in Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards. Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs for the Union Hardeep Singh Puri was among those in attendance.