Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025: Where Does India Rank?

In 2025, achieving a true life-work balance is more than managing time—it's about overall well-being. According to Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index, New Zealand tops the list for the third year with a score of 86.87, thanks to generous paid leave, universal healthcare, and shorter working hours. Countries like Ireland, Belgium, and Germany follow closely, offering strong labour protections and inclusive policies. Meanwhile, India ranks 42nd, affected by long workweeks, limited sick pay, and healthcare gaps. The U.S., surprisingly, is near the bottom at #59. The index urges nations to invest in employee-centric policies that ensure fair wages, public safety, and a healthy work environment, proving that prioritising people results in both happiness and productivity.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 10, 2025, 12:39 IST
Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025: Where Does India Rank?
Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025: Where Does India Rank?

In 2025, achieving life-work balance goes beyond just managing hours on a clock. As global economies, technology, and societal shifts continue to reshape the way we work, it's more important than ever to emphasise the value of striking a balance between professional duties and personal well-being. The 2025 report underscores not just the ongoing need for balance but also calls attention to the countries making major strides—and those falling behind.

In 2025, the index features a mix of consistent top performers, significant climbers, and a few nations that have regressed. The top ten spots are held by countries that prioritise paid leave, fair compensation, access to healthcare, and reduced working hours.

So, in this article, we will explore the list of best countries for life-work balance and also how this study was conducted. At the end of it, we will also see where India ranks in life-work balance

Which is the best country for life-work balance?

According to research done by Remote on global life-work balance, New Zealand is the best country for life-work balance in 2025.

There are many key factors, like statutory paid leave, average working hours, access to healthcare, public safety, and more, to determine an overall ‘life-work balance score’ out of 100. 

With a standout score of 86.87, New Zealand takes the top spot for the third year in a row. Ireland and Belgium follow with strong performances, scoring 81.17 and 75.91, respectively.

In New Zealand, employees benefit from 32 days of guaranteed annual leave, up to 100% wage coverage during sick leave, and 26 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. Combined with relatively short working hours and robust worker protections, the country’s policies helped secure its #1 ranking.

How was the study conducted?

Remote evaluated the top 60 countries by GDP, using a range of factors to assess each nation’s overall approach to life-work balance. These included:

  • Statutory annual leave (including public holidays)

  • Sick leave and maternity leave policies

  • Minimum wage (USD/hour)

  • Access to healthcare

  • Happiness Index scores

  • LGBTQ+ inclusivity and safety

  • Weekly working hours

  • Public safety, based on the Global Peace Index

Here is the list of the Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025

Rank

Country, Capital City

Region

2025 Population

Index Score / 100

Statutory Annual Leave (Days)

Statutory Sick Days

Paid Maternity Leave & Payment Rate

Minimum Wage (USD/hr)

Healthcare System

Happiness Index

Avg. Weekly Work Hours

LGBTQ+ Inclusivity (Score/100)

Safety Score

1

New Zealand, Wellington

Oceania

5,251,900

86.87

32

80 – 100%

26 weeks at 100%

16.42

Universal government-funded

6.95

33.00

75

1.32

2

Ireland, Dublin

Europe

5,308,040

81.17

30

70 – 100%

26 weeks at 70%

13.96

Universal government-funded

6.89

34.30

72

1.12

3

Belgium, Brussels

Europe

11,758,600

75.91

30

80 – 100%

15 weeks at 75%

14.58

Public insurance system

6.91

34.10

74

1.51

4

Germany, Berlin

Europe

84,075,100

74.65

30

80 – 100%

14 weeks at 100%

15.16

Public-private social insurance

6.75

33.20

81

1.54

5

Norway, Oslo

Europe

5,623,070

74.20

35

80 – 100%

49 weeks at 100%

0.00

Universal government-funded

7.26

32.60

87

1.64

6

Denmark, Copenhagen

Europe

6,002,510

73.76

35

80 – 100%

18 weeks at 100%

0.00

Universal government-funded

7.52

32.50

80

1.38

7

Canada, Ottawa

Americas

40,126,700

73.46

17

80 – 100%

15–18 weeks at 55%

11.60

Universal government-funded

6.80

35.20

78

1.45

8

Australia, Canberra

Oceania

26,974,000

72.10

30

80 – 100%

12 weeks (national minimum wage)

18.12

Public-private insurance

6.97

32.29

75

1.54

9

Spain, Madrid

Europe

47,890,000

71.94

36

< 60% of wages

16 weeks at 100%

8.39

Universal government-funded

6.47

36.30

83

1.60

10

Finland, Helsinki

Europe

5,623,330

70.86

36

80 – 100%

15 weeks at 80%

0.00

Universal government-funded

7.74

33.80

74

1.47

Where did India rank in life-work balance?

India came in at 42 with a score of 45.81. While Indian employees are entitled to 35 days of annual leave, other challenges—such as poor healthcare access, limited sick pay (often under 60% of wages), and longer workweeks—kept the country out of the top 40.

Also Read: Labour Day 2025 in India: List of Labour Laws You Need to Know

What is the ranking of the U.S. in life-work balance?

The United States ranked second to last at #59, scoring just 31.17. Limited paid leave and challenging workplace conditions contributed heavily to its low standing.

Which is the lowest-ranked country in life-work balance?

Nigeria landed at the bottom of the list with a score of 29.67. Despite standard 40-hour workweeks and some annual leave protections, broader structural issues continue to impact the overall quality of work life.

Conclusion

The 2025 Life-Work Balance Index highlights a growing global divide in how nations support their working populations. Countries like New Zealand, Ireland, and Belgium lead the way with strong labour policies, universal healthcare, paid leave, and shorter workweeks—showing that prioritising well-being pays off in both happiness and productivity.

India, ranking 42nd, reflects a mixed picture. While it offers generous annual leave, factors like longer working hours, limited maternity and sick leave coverage, and inequitable access to healthcare pull it down. The U.S., surprisingly near the bottom at #59, demonstrates that even high-income nations can falter without robust labour protections.

As work-life expectations evolve, these findings should serve as a wake-up call for countries lagging in investing in policies that protect, empower, and uplift their workforce, not just for economic output, but for overall quality of life.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News