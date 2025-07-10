Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025: Where Does India Rank?

In 2025, achieving life-work balance goes beyond just managing hours on a clock. As global economies, technology, and societal shifts continue to reshape the way we work, it's more important than ever to emphasise the value of striking a balance between professional duties and personal well-being. The 2025 report underscores not just the ongoing need for balance but also calls attention to the countries making major strides—and those falling behind. In 2025, the index features a mix of consistent top performers, significant climbers, and a few nations that have regressed. The top ten spots are held by countries that prioritise paid leave, fair compensation, access to healthcare, and reduced working hours. So, in this article, we will explore the list of best countries for life-work balance and also how this study was conducted. At the end of it, we will also see where India ranks in life-work balance

Which is the best country for life-work balance? According to research done by Remote on global life-work balance, New Zealand is the best country for life-work balance in 2025. There are many key factors, like statutory paid leave, average working hours, access to healthcare, public safety, and more, to determine an overall ‘life-work balance score’ out of 100. With a standout score of 86.87, New Zealand takes the top spot for the third year in a row. Ireland and Belgium follow with strong performances, scoring 81.17 and 75.91, respectively. In New Zealand, employees benefit from 32 days of guaranteed annual leave, up to 100% wage coverage during sick leave, and 26 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. Combined with relatively short working hours and robust worker protections, the country’s policies helped secure its #1 ranking.

How was the study conducted? Remote evaluated the top 60 countries by GDP, using a range of factors to assess each nation’s overall approach to life-work balance. These included: Statutory annual leave (including public holidays)

Sick leave and maternity leave policies

Minimum wage (USD/hour)

Access to healthcare

Happiness Index scores

LGBTQ+ inclusivity and safety

Weekly working hours

Public safety, based on the Global Peace Index Here is the list of the Top 10 Countries for Best Life-Work Balance in 2025 Rank Country, Capital City Region 2025 Population Index Score / 100 Statutory Annual Leave (Days) Statutory Sick Days Paid Maternity Leave & Payment Rate Minimum Wage (USD/hr) Healthcare System Happiness Index Avg. Weekly Work Hours LGBTQ+ Inclusivity (Score/100) Safety Score 1 New Zealand, Wellington Oceania 5,251,900 86.87 32 80 – 100% 26 weeks at 100% 16.42 Universal government-funded 6.95 33.00 75 1.32 2 Ireland, Dublin Europe 5,308,040 81.17 30 70 – 100% 26 weeks at 70% 13.96 Universal government-funded 6.89 34.30 72 1.12 3 Belgium, Brussels Europe 11,758,600 75.91 30 80 – 100% 15 weeks at 75% 14.58 Public insurance system 6.91 34.10 74 1.51 4 Germany, Berlin Europe 84,075,100 74.65 30 80 – 100% 14 weeks at 100% 15.16 Public-private social insurance 6.75 33.20 81 1.54 5 Norway, Oslo Europe 5,623,070 74.20 35 80 – 100% 49 weeks at 100% 0.00 Universal government-funded 7.26 32.60 87 1.64 6 Denmark, Copenhagen Europe 6,002,510 73.76 35 80 – 100% 18 weeks at 100% 0.00 Universal government-funded 7.52 32.50 80 1.38 7 Canada, Ottawa Americas 40,126,700 73.46 17 80 – 100% 15–18 weeks at 55% 11.60 Universal government-funded 6.80 35.20 78 1.45 8 Australia, Canberra Oceania 26,974,000 72.10 30 80 – 100% 12 weeks (national minimum wage) 18.12 Public-private insurance 6.97 32.29 75 1.54 9 Spain, Madrid Europe 47,890,000 71.94 36 < 60% of wages 16 weeks at 100% 8.39 Universal government-funded 6.47 36.30 83 1.60 10 Finland, Helsinki Europe 5,623,330 70.86 36 80 – 100% 15 weeks at 80% 0.00 Universal government-funded 7.74 33.80 74 1.47

Where did India rank in life-work balance? India came in at 42 with a score of 45.81. While Indian employees are entitled to 35 days of annual leave, other challenges—such as poor healthcare access, limited sick pay (often under 60% of wages), and longer workweeks—kept the country out of the top 40. Also Read: Labour Day 2025 in India: List of Labour Laws You Need to Know What is the ranking of the U.S. in life-work balance? The United States ranked second to last at #59, scoring just 31.17. Limited paid leave and challenging workplace conditions contributed heavily to its low standing. Which is the lowest-ranked country in life-work balance? Nigeria landed at the bottom of the list with a score of 29.67. Despite standard 40-hour workweeks and some annual leave protections, broader structural issues continue to impact the overall quality of work life.

Conclusion The 2025 Life-Work Balance Index highlights a growing global divide in how nations support their working populations. Countries like New Zealand, Ireland, and Belgium lead the way with strong labour policies, universal healthcare, paid leave, and shorter workweeks—showing that prioritising well-being pays off in both happiness and productivity. India, ranking 42nd, reflects a mixed picture. While it offers generous annual leave, factors like longer working hours, limited maternity and sick leave coverage, and inequitable access to healthcare pull it down. The U.S., surprisingly near the bottom at #59, demonstrates that even high-income nations can falter without robust labour protections. As work-life expectations evolve, these findings should serve as a wake-up call for countries lagging in investing in policies that protect, empower, and uplift their workforce, not just for economic output, but for overall quality of life.