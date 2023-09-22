Indian Candidates for US Presidential Election 2024

As the 2024 United States presidential election approaches, there is a growing interest in the possibility of an Indian-American candidate running for president.

The growing interest in the possibility of an Indian-American candidate running for the 2024 United States presidential election reflects the growing influence of the Indian-American community in US politics.

The Indian-American community is one of the fastest-growing immigrant groups in the United States, and it is becoming increasingly politically active.

There are several Indian-Americans who are considered to be potential candidates for the 2024 US presidential election.

If an Indian-American candidate were to be elected president of the United States, it would be a historic moment and would send a powerful message about the diversity and inclusivity of the United States.

Here are the top Indian candidates for US Presidential Elections in 2024:

According to India Today, the best Indian-American candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections is Vivek Ramaswamy.

1. Nikki Haley

Source: Boston Herald

Nikki Haley is a former governor of South Carolina and served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

She is a member of the Republican Party and is considered to be a rising star in the party. She is also one of the few Indian-Americans who are considered to be potential candidates for the 2024 US presidential election.

Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Indian immigrant parents. She graduated from Clemson University with a degree in accounting and worked for a waste management company before entering politics.

In 2004, she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, where she served for six years.

In 2010, Haley was elected governor of South Carolina, becoming the first woman and first Indian-American to hold the position.

She served as governor for two terms, during which time she focused on economic development and education reform.

In 2017, Haley was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley is a popular figure among Republicans, and she is seen as a potential challenger to former President Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

She is also seen as a potential running mate for President Biden in the 2024 general election.

2. Vivek Ramaswamy

Source: CNN

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old tech entrepreneur, is one of the Indian-American candidates running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

He was born to Indian parents who immigrated to the US from Kerala. Ramaswamy is a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School.

Ramaswamy entered the Republican presidential nomination race in February 2023. He is running on a platform of "putting merit back" and ending dependence on China.

Ramaswamy has been critical of affirmative action and other policies that he believes promote racial and gender quotas. He has also called for a more restrictive immigration policy.

In many polls, Ramaswamy occupies third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

However, Ramaswamy is still a relatively unknown candidate, and it is too early to say whether he will be able to mount a serious challenge to Trump or DeSantis.

3. Hirsh Vardhan Singh

Source: Mint

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, age 38 has recently entered the race of Presidential elections. He called Donald Trump the greatest president of all time during a video message.

Hirsh is an aeronautical engineer by profession and has been engaged in his family business of missile defence, satellite navigation and aviation security.

