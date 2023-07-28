EXPLAINED: Could Two Planets Be Sharing The Same Orbit Around A Star?

Highlights

Strong evidence of two planets sharing the same orbit around a star was made using ALMA to study a young star called PDS 70, which is located about 400 light-years from Earth.

The phenomenon of two planets sharing the same orbit is called co-orbital configuration. The two types of co-orbital configurations are Trojans and Horseshoe orbits.

The key to understanding how two planets can share the same orbit without colliding is to understand the concept of gravitational stability.

The study of co-orbital planets can also help us to understand the habitability of planetary systems. If a planet is in a co-orbital configuration with another planet, it may be more likely to be habitable.

The lead author of the study, Olga Balsalobre-Ruza, said that the findings, published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, are "the first evidence" that such double worlds might exist.

The astronomers made this discovery while using ALMA to study a young star called PDS 70, which is located about 400 light-years from Earth.

What is ALMA? The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is the most powerful telescope in the world for studying the coldest and dustiest objects in the universe.

ALMA was able to see the two planets because they were emitting radiation at millimeter wavelengths, which is not blocked by the star's glare.

The astronomers found that the cloud of debris was located in the same orbit around PDS 70 as two other objects, which they believe are planets. The cloud of debris is about the size of Jupiter, and it is thought to be made up of dust and ice.

Astronomers believe that the cloud of debris could be the building blocks of a new planet, or it could be the remnants of a planet that has already formed and then been destroyed. They are continuing to study the system to learn more about how it formed and evolved.

However, the astronomers said that they will need to wait until 2026 in order to properly track the two objects around the star known as PDS 70. This is because the planets are very close together, and it takes them a long time to orbit the star.

By 2026, astronomers will be able to track the planets' movements more accurately, and they will be able to confirm that they are indeed sharing the same orbit.

As the study's co-author Jorge Lillo-Box noted, the existence of such systems has been predicted by theory, but they have never been seen before. This is because they are very difficult to detect, as they are often hidden by the glare of the star they orbit.

This is a significant finding, as it suggests that such systems may be more common than previously thought. It also raises the question of whether these systems could be habitable, as they could potentially provide the right conditions for life to emerge.

In this article, we shall explore the implications and benefits of studying two planets sharing the same orbit around a star. But first, let us understand what the scientific phenomenon is for two planets sharing the same orbit.

Q. What is the phenomenon called when two planets share the same orbit?

A: The phenomenon of two planets sharing the same orbit is called co-orbital configuration. There are two types of co-orbital configurations:

Trojans: These are objects that share the same orbit as a planet, but they are located at a stable point in front of or behind the planet. The most famous example of a Trojan is the asteroid 5261 Eureka, which shares Jupiter's orbit.

Horseshoe orbits: These are objects that share the same orbit as a planet, but they orbit the planet in a figure-eight pattern. The most famous example of a horseshoe orbit is the moon Janus, which shares Saturn's orbit.

Q: How is it possible for two planets to share the same orbit without colliding?

A: The key to understanding how two planets can share the same orbit without colliding is to understand the concept of gravitational stability. In a gravitationally stable system, the objects in the system are constantly moving around each other, but they never collide. This is because the gravitational forces between the objects keep them in their respective orbits.

In the case of two planets sharing the same orbit, the planets are kept in their orbits by the gravitational forces between them and the star they are orbiting. The planets are also kept in their orbits by the centrifugal force, which is the outward force that is created by their rotation.

The exact conditions that need to be met for two planets to share the same orbit without colliding are complex, but they involve the mass of the planets, the mass of the star, and the distance between the planets.

Q: What are the implications of two planets sharing the same orbit?

A: The implications of two planets sharing the same orbit can be significant. For example, if two planets are in a Trojan configuration, they can interact with each other in a variety of ways. They can exchange mass, they can collide, or they can even form a binary system.

In the case of a horseshoe orbit, the implications are even more complex. The two planets can interact with each other in a variety of ways, and their orbits can be very chaotic. This can lead to collisions, ejections, or even the formation of new moons.

Q: What are the prospects for finding more co-orbital planets?

A: The prospects for finding more co-orbital planets are good. There are billions of planets in the Milky Way galaxy, and it is likely that many of them share the same orbit. However, co-orbital planets are difficult to detect because they are often very small and faint.

The best way to find co-orbital planets is to look for them in systems that have already been discovered. For example, the Kepler space telescope has discovered thousands of exoplanets, and some of these exoplanets may be co-orbital.

Another way to find co-orbital planets is to look for them in systems that are still being formed. For example, the Orion Nebula is a region of star formation, and it is likely that some of the planets in the Orion Nebula are co-orbital.

Orion Nebula, Image: NASA

Q: What are the benefits of studying co-orbital planets?

A: Studying co-orbital planets can help us to understand the formation and evolution of planetary systems. These systems are thought to be formed when two planets form in the same region of a protoplanetary disk. As the planets grow, they can interact with each other gravitationally, which can lead to a variety of outcomes.

The study of co-orbital planets can also help us to understand the habitability of planetary systems. If a planet is in a co-orbital configuration with another planet, it may be more likely to be habitable. This is because the two planets can interact gravitationally, which can help to stabilize the orbits of both planets. This can make it more likely that the planets will have liquid water on their surfaces, which is essential for life as we know it.

Here are some of the ways studying co-orbital planets can help:

Understanding the formation and evolution of planetary systems: Co-orbital planets can provide clues about how planetary systems form and evolve. By studying these systems, astronomers can learn more about the processes that lead to the formation of planets and how these processes can be affected by gravitational interactions.

Understanding the habitability of planetary systems: Co-orbital planets can also help astronomers to understand the habitability of planetary systems. By studying these systems, astronomers can learn more about the conditions that are necessary for life to emerge and survive.

Developing new technologies: The study of co-orbital planets can also help to develop new technologies. For example, the study of these systems can help to develop new ways to detect exoplanets and to study their atmospheres.

