US Independence Day 2023: Is July 4th a Federal Holiday? Know about the Origin, Fireworks & More

US Independence Day 2023: Every year Fourth of July is celebrated as the Independence Day of America. The United States of America was founded on July 4, 1776, after the Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence. And since 1941, it has been a recognised federal holiday in the US. The event is celebrated around the nation with lavish fireworks displays and sizable outdoor gatherings for parades and barbecues.

Also, this year is Americans' 247th Independence Day.

What is the origin of American Independence?

The 4th of July remains an important and widely celebrated holiday in the United States. American Revolution, also known as the War of Independence, began in 1775 as a conflict between Great Britain and the 13 American colonies. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. The declaration declared the colonies' independence from Britain and outlined the principles of individual rights and self-government.

The first public celebrations of independence took place on July 4, 1777, one year after the declaration. The festivities included parades, speeches, bonfires, and the firing of cannons and muskets.

What is the importance of fireworks on the 4th of July?

The celebration of Independence Day in the United States often includes a spectacular fireworks display. These fireworks serve as a symbol of patriotism and commemorate the country's declaration of independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. The fireworks have always been part of the celebration, and Founding Father John Adams saw it coming when the day was first celebrated in Philadelphia

The fireworks displays are an integral part of the festivities, representing the vibrant spirit and joyous atmosphere of the occasion and symbolising "rockets' red glare" mentioned in the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner." They are typically held in various cities and towns across the country, with some of the most renowned displays taking place in major cities like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

The dazzling bursts of colours, patterns, and designs, accompanied by synchronized music or patriotic songs create a sense of awe and excitement among spectators, bringing people together to celebrate the nation's freedom and unity. It also serves as a visual spectacle and a reminder of the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and countless others in the pursuit of liberty and independence.

In conclusion, the Independence of the United States represents a bold step towards freedom and self-determination as the American colonies sought to break away from British rule. The celebration of Independence Day on July 4th has become a cherished tradition, uniting Americans across the country to commemorate their shared heritage and the values of liberty, equality, and democracy. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and celebration of the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and countless individuals who fought for and shaped the nation's independence.

