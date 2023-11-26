Pro Kabaddi 2023 Star Sports Channel Number on Tata Sky, Airtel Dish TV, Videocon

Following a four-year break, the eagerly awaited Pro Kabaddi Season 10 is set to unfold in the home arenas of all 12 franchises, allowing fervent fans to witness their beloved stars in action up close and personal within their respective cities. Commencing on December 2, 2023, and concluding on February 21, 2024, the league stage matches promise intense sporting drama. Keep an eye out for the playoff schedule, which will be revealed at a subsequent date. ALSO READ| Naveen Kumar: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Stream Inaugurating Season 10, the Pro Kabaddi action kicks off at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the first leg unfolds from December 2 to 7, 2023. Brace yourself for gripping clashes commencing at 8:00 PM IST. The curtain-raiser pits the Gujarat Giants against the Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi spectacle, featuring Fazel Atrachali and Pawan Sehrawat's squads, promising a thrilling launch to this high-stakes campaign.

Mark your calendars for December 2nd as the Pro Kabaddi League, in its monumental 10th season, makes a triumphant return. Catch the live broadcasts on the Star Sports Network's TV channels or stream the action for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app from 8:00 PM IST.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Broadcast Channel Number Tune in for the live broadcast of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 matches on a comprehensive array of Star Sports channels, ensuring a wide-reaching viewing experience. Catch the action on Star Sports 1 (HD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 (HD+SD). Stay connected to witness the thrilling kabaddi showdowns across these diverse channels.