Were you confident in algebra back in school? Check your skills with these math skills!

Raise your hand if math was your most dreaded subject in school. Indeed it was; it required dedication not only to study but also extreme practice. However, math was not as challenging ever since the beginning as it became when it welcomed the English alphabet. When these alphabets formed equations, they added extra complications to the subject. Yes, we are talking about algebra.







However, there were some kids in class who always scored excellent marks in algebra. Were you one of them?

Let’s find out with these interesting math riddles!

Math Riddle 1:



A chocolate bar costs c pence and a drink costs d pence. Write down an expression for the cost of 2 chocolate bars and 2 drinks.









Math Riddle 2:

Tom is a window cleaner. He uses the following formula to calculate the amount to charge his customers:

Charge = £20 + 4n

Where n is the number of windows a house has.

If a house has 7 windows, how much would Tom charge?







Math Riddle 3:

Harry’s dad is 4 times older than Harry. In 14 years' time, Harry’s dad will be twice his age.

What is the sum of Harry’s age now and Harry’s dad’s age now?







Excited about the answers? Read on.

ANSWERS:



Math Riddle 1:

Answer:

The equation would be, 2c+2d.

Explanation:

The chocolate bars will cost 2 lots of c. This can be written as 2c, and 2 drinks will cost 2 lots of d. This can be written in 2d.







Math Riddle 2:

Answer:

£48.

Explanation:

We know that n=7. The question requires the substitution of 7.

Charge=£20+4×7

Charge = £48

Charge=£48

Math Riddle 3:

Answer:

35

Explanation:

Let’s assume Harry’s age now be

x

x . Then Harry’s dad’s age is

4x

4x.

In

14

14 years time Harry’s age will be

x + 14

x+14 and Harry’s dad’s age will be

4x + 14

4x+14.

Since we know Harry’s dad’s age will be two times Harry’s age, we can write

4x+14=2(x+14)

4x+14=2(x+14)

So, do you consider yourself good at algebra? How well would you rate your skills?

These math riddles will spark your interest in Mathematics!