What are MCD Elections in Delhi? How has the scenario changed in 2022?

The lengthy line outside the voting booths suggests a desire for change. Can the outcome of municipal elections predict significant changes in American politics? Let's first talk about the fundamentals of the MCD Elections 2022 before coming to that conclusion.

What is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi?

MCD was previously divided into three separate corporations, including the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The 12 zones that make up the MCD as a whole are:

Central City–SP Civil Lines Karol Bagh Keshav Puram Najafgarh Narela North Shahdara Rohini South Shahdara South West

What is MCD Election 2022?

What is the schedule for MCD Election 2022?

On November 4, 2022, the Delhi State Election Commission released the election schedule.

Poll Event Date Notification date 7 November 2022 Last date for filing a nomination 14 November 2022 Date for scrutiny of nominations 16 November 2022 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 19 November 2022 Date of Poll 4 December 2022 Date of Counting 7 December 2022

How many parties are contesting in Delhi civic polls today?

While the Congress has only run candidates for 247 seats, the BJP and AAP have both fielded 250 candidates.

In comparison, Janata Dal (United) has 22 candidates running, while the Nationalist Congress Party has candidates in 26 wards.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a Hyderabad MP and leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, is running in 15 wards while the Bahujan Samaj Party has 132 candidates on its ballot.

What MCD issues are at the center of civic polls?

1) The bitter conflict between the BJP, which currently controls MCD, and the AAP, the party in power in the national capital, has placed sanitation at the forefront. The never-ending froth-saga of the Yamuna river, the Ghaziabad landfill issue, and poorly maintained streets have dominated the poll chapter throughout.

As the city struggles with an increase in population density, traffic problems continue to be a nightmare for locals. A great deal of public dissatisfaction with how MCD performs its duties has been brought on by excessive commercialization, illegal constructions, and narrow lanes, particularly in Old Delhi areas.

The parking problem is one that stems in part from the traffic problem.

The BJP responded to the AAP's criticism of it the landfill issue by criticizing the Union territory's air pollution crisis. Winter air quality deterioration in Delhi has long been a problem. The city awoke to an AQI of about 400 as it prepared to cast its ballots in the Sunday civic elections and faced an unwavering challenge to make Delhi "liveable."

The added strain on the water supply caused by illegally built buildings is a separate issue.

What are the key responsibilities of MCD?

One of the biggest municipal organizations in the world, MCD is in charge of running primary schools, hospitals, and other basic civic services for the public. It is also responsible for cleaning, maintaining, and building roads. The primary duties of MCD are

Maintaining markets and roads, primarily those in colonies and those that are less than 60 feet wide

Waste management, household garbage collection, and collection locations

parks with designated maintenance

constructing and keeping up the drainage system

in charge of primary schools

keeping up the streetlights

upkeep of any libraries used by MCD

Take action to prevent encroachments on the roads and streets

ensuring that new construction complies with regulations

running, keeping up some medical facilities and drug stores

collect taxes on real estate and business

operating and obtaining toll fees

operating cremation facilities

Keep birth and death records.

According to data from the Delhi State Election Commission, the MCD polls have a current turnout of 18% as of noon. And, Congress is being increasingly disregarded in this new conflict.

