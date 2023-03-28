What are NASA and ISRO intending to accomplish with the NISAR satellite?
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have joined hands to work with the NISAR satellite. Here's everything you need to know.
The NISAR mission
On March 7, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) received the NASA- ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. It was received from the U.S. space agency in Bengaluru.
NASA and ISRO have joined hands to work on the earth-observing mission. The mission will be launched in the year 2024.
