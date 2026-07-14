The 23 districts of Haryana along with their respective administrative divisions, are shared below.

Haryana is the 17th state of India and it was formed in 1966 after separating it from Punjab. There are 23 districts in Haryana which are separated in 6 administrative divisions namely Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Rohtak. Check the complete list of districts of Haryana presented in the table below.

How many Districts are there in Haryana?

There are 23 districts in Haryana as of July 2026, with Hansi becoming the latest addition to the list on December 22, 2025. The 23 districts are divided into 6 administrative divisions.

Which is the 23rd district of Haryana?

Hansi is the 23rd district of Haryana. It was declared as a district on December 22, 2025 by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. It was formed by carving a part of the Hisar district.

Which is the Largest district of Haryana by Area?

Sirsa is currently the largest district of Haryana with an area of 4277 square kilometers. But if Bhiwani district had not been separated in 2016, it would have been the largest district of Haryana.

Which is the smallest district of Haryana?

The smallest district of Haryana is Faridabad, it is around 743 square kilometers in area. But it is also the most densely populated district in Haryana, with an estimated population of around 18 lakhs.