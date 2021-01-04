What is a dry run of the COVID Vaccine? Know all about the process here

Why in News?

A dry run ahead of the actual rollout of the COVID vaccination programme in India got underway from January 2, 2021.

What is a Dry Run?

It is a sort of a drill or a mock test of the vaccine before letting out the original vaccine into the public. The government’s aim of the dry run is basically for assessing the operational feasibility and testing the linkages between planning and implementation of the process. They also wish to identify the challenges and guide the way forward before the actual implementation. The dry run is being conducted when the number of fresh COVID cases came to a six-month low with the lowest deaths since May. The dry run would entail testing in all state capitals in at least three session sites Almost 8,24,000 cases were detected in December which is a 35% decline from November. The dry run would also ensure testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for vaccine storage, transportation and management of crowd at places. Since June, the December caseload for the first time remained below the 10 lakh mark.

How will the vaccines be administered in the dry run?

The medical officer in charge’s job would be to identify 25 test beneficiaries or healthcare workers for example. States and UTs have been asked to carry out physical verification of the sites to ensure enough space. Logistical arrangements, like internet connectivity, power supply and safety norms would be overseen for demonstration. All the model sites are having separate entry and exit divided among three-rooms set-up. There is also space outside to generate awareness along with fully trained vaccination teams. People will have to register at Co WIN App for monitoring their vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation of the centre. It will also include the deployment of the team members, mock drill of session sites and the identity of test beneficiaries. All beneficiaries would be pre-identified as stated by the government fo the state and would be needed to be registered on the Co WIN portal. After the dry run, a report would be prepared for the state task force or STF.

Who will be administering the vaccine?

Medical officers

ASHA workers

Cold Chain handlers

Data Managers

Vaccinators

IEC officers etc.

The vaccine to be used

The vaccine has been developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. It received regulatory endorsement in the UK on December 30, 2020.

Trial data from SII is being studied by the committee. Almost 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for this exercise. All state and UTs have been given the job to arrange ground staff along with IT systems for the largest-ever campaign that aims to cover 30 crore people on a priority basis.

