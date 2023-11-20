Africa Industrialization Day 2023: Why Is It Observed On November 20 Every year?

Every year on November 20, Africa marks African Industrialization Day (AID), a day dedicated to recognising the transformative power of industrialisation in driving economic prosperity and sustainable development across the continent.

Africa Industrialization Day is celebrated annually on November 20th to recognise the importance of industrialisation in Africa's development and to promote strategies for accelerating industrial growth across the continent. Industrialisation has long been recognized as a critical engine of economic transformation. It has the potential to diversify economies, create high-value jobs, and enhance productivity across all sectors. However, Africa has lagged behind other regions in terms of industrialization, with many countries still relying heavily on agriculture and extractive industries.

Several factors have contributed to Africa's slow industrialization pace, including infrastructure gaps, limited access to finance, and a lack of skilled labour. However, there are also encouraging signs of progress. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of industrialization, and several African countries have implemented policies to promote industrial development.

Why Is African Industrialization Day Celebrated on November 20? The date of November 20 was chosen by the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1989 during its 25th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The OAU, which later became the African Union (AU), recognized the need for accelerated industrialization to achieve economic progress and social transformation across the continent. Since its inception, African Industrialization Day has been commemorated annually with various events and activities organized by the AU, the United Nations, and other stakeholders. These events aim to promote knowledge sharing, foster collaboration, and mobilize resources for Africa's industrial development agenda.

The United Nations mentioned: “In July 1989, the Organization of African Unity (O.A.U.) conducted its 25th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Africa Industrialization Day was announced on November 20 during this session. “Within the framework of the Second Industrial Development Decade for Africa (1991-2000), the United Nations General Assembly, in December 1989, proclaimed 20 November “Africa Industrialization Day” (A/RES/44/237). Since then, the United Nations System has held events on that day throughout the world to raise awareness about the importance of Africa’s industrialization and the challenges faced by the continent,” it adds.