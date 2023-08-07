What is Eris? A COVID variant that is the second most significant strain in the United Kingdom

Whenever the world has thought itself to be safe, the coronavirus has released one more descendent to fight with. Here comes a new variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that is getting prevalent in the United Kingdom. According to reports, one in every 10 cases in the UK of COVID has been caused by the new entrant of variants, the Eris. Currently, as stated by the United Kingdom's health security agency, UKSHA, the Eris is the second most prevalent strain.

Let's dive deeper into the situation.

The transmissibility rate

Although not a lot of information about the transmissibility rate is found, one can keep an estimate of the cases through the sharp increase in hospital admissions for COVID cases in the United Kingdom. If we try to learn from history, then other descendants of the Omicron virus stayed for a long time, and thus this one may also be there to stay for a long time. According to Zoe Health Study, a total of 808,140 folks are at present expected to be facing symptomatic COVID in the United Kingdom as of 7th August.

What are the symptoms? Are they the same as those of other variants?

As of now, there is no proof of a change in the symptoms of the present variant, as compared to the symptoms found in the earlier variant waves. The common symptoms include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and fatigue.

The first case

According to UKSHA, the very first signal detected in the monitory was on July 3, 2023. The second case was detected on July 10. At present, the variant is listed in the list of variants under monitoring by the World Health Organization, but not as a variant of concern.

Why are the cases increasing? What may be the reasons?

The surge in cases can be due to unfavorable weather. It is heat suffered by people that make them stay indoors most of the time. Less air circulation in houses makes people more prone to catching respiratory infections. Moreover, one more reason that is making people get affected by the virus is the decreasing immunity of people.