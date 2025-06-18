What is G7 Summit 2025? Check Its Venue, Agenda, and Other Details Inside

Explainer

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—will gather for three days of highly charged talks on Sunday in the isolated hamlet of Kananaskis, Alberta, which is tucked away in the Canadian Rockies' foothills. This will be the 51st G7 meeting that is going to be held in Canada. The first Summit was held in Rambouillet, France, in 1975. Since Canada did not join until the following year, it was referred to as the G6 meeting back then. PM Modi at G7 Summit 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to Canada in ten years on Monday, June 16, 2025, to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. He will be discussing important global concerns with world leaders, such as energy security, technology, and innovation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi will also attend a number of bilateral meetings. This comes more than a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistani terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retribution for the Pahalgam attacks on April 22. What is the G7 Summit 2025? The world's most developed economies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—participate in the informal G7 (Group of Seven) intergovernmental conference. The European Union also participates, as do representatives from organizations such as the IMF, World Bank, and UN. The G7 was established in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis as a venue for leaders to coordinate economic policies. Since then, it has developed into a crucial forum for tackling significant global concerns, from security and climate change to health crises and geopolitical conflicts.

Despite not being a recognized international organization, the G7 discusses and unites on urgent global issues at its yearly summits. Despite the fact that its decisions are not legally binding, the G7 has a lot of political power and frequently sets the agenda for larger international cooperation through forums like the G20. G7 Summit 2025 Venue The 2025 G7 Summit is now in progress, having started on June 15 and ending on June 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta, a picturesque mountain resort region southwest of Calgary. The site was picked by Canada, which is hosting the G7 this year. This is the second G7/G8 summit that Kananaskis has hosted; the first was in 2002, when Jean Chrétien was prime minister. With an emphasis on digital governance, global security, economic recovery, and climate action, the summit is anticipated to garner international interest for its program as well as the geopolitical tensions between member states and important invitees like Brazil and India.