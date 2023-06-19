What is Juneteenth and Why is it celebrated?

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States that honours the freedom of African American slaves on 19th June every year. The holiday is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Black Independence Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day. And according to media reports, President Joe Biden along with the Vice President will host a concert at the South Lawn.

Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe new life into the very essence of America.



To make sure all Americans feel the power of this day and the progress we can make for our country.



Earlier this week, I felt that power at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ogo6SBvZBA — President Biden (@POTUS) June 17, 2023

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day commemorates the liberty of enslaved African Americans. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed that all slaves in the state were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Juneteenth serves as a time to reflect on the end of slavery, celebrate African American heritage and achievements, and promote equality and justice for all. It has gained increasing recognition as a significant day in American history and culture.

Why is Juneteenth Celebrated?

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate freedom and to reflect on the legacy of slavery. It is also a day to educate others about the history of African Americans and to work towards a more equitable society.

The history of Juneteenth dates back to the Civil War. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all enslaved people in the Confederate states were free. However, it took three years for the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach all enslaved people.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the enslaved people in the state were free. This day came to be known as Juneteenth.

The White House states “After the Union Army captured New Orleans in 1862, slave owners in Confederate states migrated to Texas with more than 150,000 enslaved Black persons.

“For 3 years, even after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black Americans in Texas remained in brutal bondage, immorally and illegally deprived of their freedom and basic dignity.

“On June 19, 1865 — over 2 years after President Lincoln declared all enslaved persons free — Major General Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas.”

Juneteenth was initially celebrated primarily by African Americans in Texas. However, the holiday gradually spread to other parts of the United States.

In recent years, Juneteenth has become a more widely celebrated holiday. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Here is what the White House Briefing Room states: “You know, today, we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be: a national holiday. As the Vice President noted, a holiday that will join the others of our national celebrations: our independence, our laborers who built this nation, our servicemen and women who served and died in its defense. And the first new national holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Holiday nearly four decades ago.”

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate as a community, and to reflect on what it means to have freedom. Join us as we learn about some of the milestone dates in the history of this very special holiday. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/nEQzxThShh — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 19, 2022

How to Celebrate Juneteenth?

There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth. Some people choose to attend parades, festivals, and other public events. Others choose to spend time with family and friends, cook traditional foods, and listen to music.

The government in the past has celebrated the event with full spirit. In 2022, the United States Congress passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a national day of observance.

No matter how one chooses to celebrate Juneteenth, it is important to remember the meaning of the holiday. Juneteenth is a day to celebrate freedom, educate others, and work towards a more just and equitable society.

Here are some ideas to celebrate Juneteenth:

Attend a Juneteenth parade or festival.

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and the legacy of slavery.

Spend time with family and friends.

Volunteer your time to a local organization that supports African American communities.

To conclude, Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the progress that has been made, but it is also a day to remember the work that still needs to be done. This historic observance marks the momentous day when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Juneteenth celebrates the triumph over oppression and serves as a reminder of the long journey towards justice and equality that is still ongoing.