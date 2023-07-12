The AI industry and OTV have hit an important milestone with "Lisa", the country's very first regional AI news anchor. This proves to be a remarkable moment for the TV broadcasting and journalism industry, as it holds the power to revolutionize the industry.

The OTV shared a video on Twitter in which Lisa introduces herself in a confidential manner.

The bot expressed her excitement for the historic unveiling. The OdishaTV expressed that Lisa would soon be hosting on the channel. Lisa, as an AI news anchor, has the capability to speak a myriad of languages. These include Odia, English, and many more.

OTV undertook the challenge of training the bot Lisa in Odia. It revealed that efforts are underway to further improve her proficiency. The goal is to work on her interactive skills.