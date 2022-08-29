What is Myers-Briggs Type Indicator? Check 6 Most Romantic MBTI Personality Types

Most Romantic MBTI Personality Types: The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) Personality Test is an introspective questionnaire that aims at measuring the psychological responses of an individual for assessing how the individual looks at the world, react around others and makes decisions. The MBTI test assesses personalities based on categories: sensing or intuition, introversion or extraversion, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving. Created by Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers in the early-mid-20th century, the MBTI test is regarded as a highly accurate personality test that tells a lot about who you are and why you do things the way you do.

What is Myers-Briggs Type Indicator?

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a personality test that helps in learning what drives, worries, or inspires different personality types. The MBTI test approach is based on Carl Jung’s theory of psychological types. In the 1920s, the co-author of Myers-Briggs Types Indicator (MBTI) noticed Jung’s theory and developed personality indicators to describe different personalities.

There are 8 Myers-Briggs Type Indicators: Extroverted, Introverted, Sensing, Intuition, Thinking, Feeling, Judging, and Perceiving. The 16 MBTI Personality Types are: ISTJ, ISFJ, INFJ, INTJ, ISTP, ISFP, INFP, INTP, ESTP, ESFP, ENFP, ENTP, ESTJ, ESFJ, ENFJ, and ENTJ.

So, now that you understand what Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is. Let us ask you now if you have heard someone describing themselves as ESTP or INFJ or ISTJ, etc. If yes, then you know they are describing their MBTI Personality Type. But did you know that your MBTI Personality Type can also reveal how romantic you are? How do you act in a relationship? Check out the 6 most romantic MBTI Personality Types below.

6 Most Romantic MBTI Personality Types

INFJ Romantic Personality

An INFJ in the Myers-Briggs Personality Test is an individual who is Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Judging. They move through life with a vision, principles, and values. INFJ is the rarest personality type. If someone is looking for a deeply rooted and out-of-the-movies love, then an INFJ is your best romantic match. Psychologists say that INFJs are sensitive, caring, and warm. They care more about the connection and understanding levels. They are empathetic. They are good at motivating and inspiring their partner. They are always concerned with their partner's wants and needs. One of many prime concerns in a relationship is for them to develop a deep love and high levels of intimacy. In a nutshell, INFJ are born romantics. They make their partner feel highly loved and cared for. They express their love through words and actions more than only physical touch.

ENFJ Romantic Personality

An ENFJ in the Myers-Briggs Personality Types is an Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Judging individual. They tend to be warm and loving. They enjoy helping others. They carry strong values and ideals. They will not hide their feelings. They are generous and affectionate in ways that melt their partner. They are hopeless romantics. When into someone, they will work on building a deep connection with their person of interest. They will keep themselves updated with their partner’s needs and wants. They would check in with their partner if they got their problem solved or how did they their interview go, etc. They are not the ones who will go AWOL after a few hours of talking. They are straightforward and honest. They go into relationships for the long haul only. They enjoy making their partner the happiest person on the earth.

INFP Romantic Personality

An INFP in the Myers-Briggs Personality Types is an individual who is Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting. They are also one of the rarest personalities. They are open-minded, quiet, and imaginative. They approach their relationship with tenderness and care. They enjoy deep romance and intimate relationships. They believe in establishing genuine connections from the soul level. They will invest their time, effort, and sometimes even money in understanding their partner. They will go beyond just desiring their partner. For them, love is ecstasy.

ENTP Romantic Personality

An ENTP in the Myers-Briggs Personality Types is an individual who is Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting. They tend to have the great mental agility. They are bold and creative. They are quick-witted and bold. They are also highly selective with who they establish a romantic relationship. It is not merely because of their high standards but also because they fall hard in love when they fall in love. They are not easily enamored so when someone fancies them, it is a big deal for them. They may be super friendly and always explore new places. If you link up with an ENTP, things are seldom boring with them. Plus, you get to learn and see new things yourself.

ISTJ Romantic Personality

An ISTJ in the Myers-Briggs Personality Types is an individual who is Introverted, Observant, Thinking, and Judging. They tend to have strong willpower and a rational approach to life. They are thinking through their plan of action carefully. They are also quite reserved in social settings. They are the epitome of dating old-fashioned way. They place priority on traditional relationships. They also are very respectful of the beliefs and traditions of their partner. They will move in a conventional manner and follow through with each step while dating. They will work their best to arrive on time, be prompt on calls and messages, and most important meet their commitments. Sadly, you will not find ISTJ type on dating apps.

ENTJ Romantic Personality

An ENTJ in the Myers-Briggs Personality Types is an Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Judging individual. They are naturally charismatic and confident. They are pretty decisive too. If they make up their mind about something, they will seldom waste time. They are in it to win it. So, one thing about the ENTJ type is that they are highly calculative even if they say, ‘let’s go with the flow. Mind you, they have already studied you extensively and who knows, by now you must be their obsession. They have a fun-loving spontaneous personality which is surely fun to hang around with. Add to that, they can also be very protective and safe to be with. They somehow are everything you ever wanted but didn’t know until they came along. Romance to them however does not stop at grand gestures and making you feel like the most loved person. The ENTJ type is big on growth and self-improvement. They respect people who are committed to their goals. They love it if their partner also shares their vision of growth and self-improvement.

Tell us in comments: What is your MBTI Romantic Personality Type?

