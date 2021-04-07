What is Nambi Effect? Know who was Nambi Narayanan and what happened to him here

The Nambi Effect: Why in News?

Prime Minister Modi has recently reacted to R Madhavans directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It would be a sci-fi biographical movie based on the life of Nambi Narayan. Nambi Narayanan was an ISRO scientist on whom the movie is based. Take a look at what PM Modi had tweeted about the same

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.



Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

R Madhavan would be soon making his directorial debut with this movie.

Thank you so very much sir. We cannot agree more.The entire team and I will put in our best efforts to make sure that happens. Thank you so much again. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1qT0XeOtWw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

Who is S Nambi Narayanan?

S Nambi Narayanan is an Indian Scientist and an aerospace engineer. He is also a Padma Bhushan awardee. He was instrumental in development of Vikas engine that was used for the first PSLV that India launched. He was a senior official that is incharge of the cryogenic division at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Early Life:

Nambi Narayan was born in a middle class Tamil Brahmin family on 12th December 1941 in Nagercoil in Travancore. He completed his school from DVD Higher Secondary School. He met Vikram Sarabhai who was then the chairman of ISRO in 1966. He met at the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station at Thumba. He worked as an integrator of payload with YS Rajan there. He also enrolled at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram for MTech degree He earned a NASA fellowship and was accepted into Princeton University in 1969. His masters program in chemical rocket propulsion under Professor Luigi Crocco was completed in a record 10 months.

What happened with Nambi Narayanan?

ISRO Espionage Case:

In the year 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested. Defense officials said that the secrets leaked by him pertained to highly confidential flight test data from experiments with rocket and satellite launches. He was arrested and spent 50 days in jail. The other suspects in the case included ISRO scientist D. Sasikumaran, Russian space agency official K. Chandrasekhar, and ISRO's contractor S.K. Sharma and two Maldivian women.

However, the charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI in April of 1966. Later the Supreme Court declared him not guilty and free of all charges.

It was in 2018 when the bench of the apex court awarded him a compensation of INR 5 Lakh but the Government of Kerala gave him a whopping 1.3 crore rupees.

Narayanan's autobiography was titled "Ormakalude bhramanapadham" and was revealed on 26 October 2017.

READ| World's First Ship Tunnel in Norway: Facts and details about the Stad tunnel explained