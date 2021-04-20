What is Neuralink? All about Elon Musk's new technology and it's uses

There has been a video viral on the internet recently that shows a monkey playing video games using his own logic. This has been achieved by Neuralink. The company belongs to Elon Musk.

In the video shared by Neuralink, a monkey was shown playing ping pong on a computer screen using his own logic. Musk told that this technology of neuralink can be used on humans by the end of the year. If they are successful, this can be useful in diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

It is an organization that makes a gadget Neuralink which is based on the technology Neuralink.

The device would also be useful for operating smartphones and computers without touching them

It would have a number of wires connected from electrodes that are used in the process.

The process would involve a chipset called the link to be implanted in the skull.

The process and technique of robotics would be used by neurosurgeons.

Neuralink is a gadget that would be surgically implanted in the brain of any person in need of it.

Neuralink works in a way our brain does. So in order to understand its working one must know how a human brain works.

The signals in the brain are transmitted through neurons. The signals are transmitted to all muscles, glands and all parts of the body.

Each neuron consists of axon, dendrites and soma.

The signals are received through dendrites and they are processed by the soma. The chemicals are then sent to another neuron and the dendrite causing the flow of current across them.

The electrodes in Neuralink would be reading the electric signals produced by various neurons and performing the action.