What is Nomophobia? The fear of being without your phone is real.

In the past decade, the use of mobile phones has been continuously skyrocketing especially after smartphones were introduced. It is undeniable that these smart devices have become an important part of modern life. And due to this, a phobia is emerging swiftly which is known as Nomophobia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major cause of an increase in mobile phone usage as people were not allowed to leave their houses and they had to rely on their phones for communication, entertainment, and information.

And as an old proverb says “Excess of Everything is Bad”. This has become true for smartphones as well. Nomophobia impacts every age group but has become common among teenagers.

So what exactly is Nomophobia? Is it treatable? Let’s find out!

What is Nomophobia?

A 2019 article in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care describes it as “NOMOPHOBIA is emerging as a threat to our “social, mental as well as physical health.”

The term Nomophobia arises from NO MObile PHone PhoBIA and it is a psychological condition in which people experience an extreme, irrational, and overwhelming fear of being without a mobile phone.

It defines the fear that people experience when their cell phone is unable to perform the basic functions that it is designed to provide.

This fear can be triggered by a variety of factors, such as a lack of network signal, low reception, an empty battery, or forgetting the phone at home or work.

People may also be more likely to check their phones frequently for messages or notifications, and they may have difficulty concentrating or sleeping when they are not using their phones.

It primarily affects individuals who extremely rely on technology for their day-to-day activities. This phobia isn’t listed in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

The DSM-5 is a manual published by the American Psychiatric Association that lists all of the mental disorders that are recognized by the medical community. However, there is a piece of growing evidence that nomophobia presents a concern for mental health.

According to a 2016 study, it can be classified as a “Smart-Phone Addiction Disorder.” Moreover, researchers have proposed for including the same in DSM-5 for many years.

Not only this, there are many terms related to Nomophobia such as:

Ringxiety: A common phenomenon where people feel that their phone is ringing or vibrating and turns out it is a false alarm.

Phonoanxiety: This is also known as telephobia in which people usually avoid conversations over the phone.

Phubbing: It refers to ignoring face-to-face conversations with other people and focusing just on your smartphone.

When was Nomophobia discovered?

The term Nomophobia was first devised in 2008 by the United Kingdom (UK) Post Office which contracted UK research agency YouGov to study anxiety levels in mobile phone users.

It was derived during the survey of 2163 adults in the UK and it is supposedly “the fear of being out of mobile phone contact.” The researchers found that 53% of them experienced symptoms of nomophobia, such as anxiety, panic attacks, and difficulty concentrating when they were without their phones.

The Post Office’s “telecom expert”, Stewart Fox-Mills said:

“Nomophobia is all too real for many people.

“We’re all familiar with the stressful situations of everyday life such as moving house, break-ups, and organising a family Christmas.

But it seems that being out of mobile contact may be the 21st century’s latest contribution to our already hectic lives.”

What are the causes of Nomophobia?

The exact cause of Nomophobia is not known however a 2020 study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior found that “interpersonal sensitivity, obsession-compulsion, and the number of hours of smartphone use per day are strong predictors of nomophobia.”

The study also found that “social threat is a causal pathway through which nomophobia leads to negative consequences, especially stress.”

How many people suffer from Nomophobia?

A recent study by Counterpoint Research in collaboration with OPPO stated that “72% of Smartphone Users in India Experience Low-battery Anxiety.”

The study was divided into discomfort emotions that are experienced due to low-battery anxiety and it had six categories named as:

“Worried/Anxious”

“Disconnected”

“Helpless”

“Fear of missing out (FOMO)”

“Nervous”

“Unsafe”

28% of respondents chose the first option, while 90% of users reported feeling a higher degree of low-battery anxiety when their phone's battery level was between 30% and 50%, compared to when it was between 0% and 30%.

The survey found that 40% of respondents use their smartphones first thing in the morning, as soon as they wake up, and the last thing before they go to bed.

Additionally, 42% of respondents use their devices for entertainment, with social media being the most popular activity.

87% of respondents use their phones while they are being charged, and two-thirds of respondents use their phones even when they are spending time with family or working/studying.

Research Director Tarun Pathak commented on low-battery anxiety stating “We carry our world in our pocket via smartphones. From entertainment to official work to connecting with others, our smartphones execute almost everything for us.

“As a result, people have developed a phobia of not being able to use their phones. Further, social media being the top activity for which smartphones are used, people have this fear of missing out on things around them.

“That is why most people keep searching for charging opportunities and end up feeling anxious and worried about the thought of running out of battery and not being able to use their smartphones. The feeling of low-battery anxiety is the highest in the working age group of 31-40 followed by the 25-30 age group.”

Senior Analyst Arushi Chawla said “NoMoPhobia has made people decide their charging patterns accordingly. It is interesting to observe that most people depend on in-built device options like power-saving mode to ensure a longer battery life daily.

“Also, given the dependence people have on their phones, many (65%) limit the use of their phone to save battery for more crucial times, while 82% cut down the use of social media applications like Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to save battery.

“Therefore, the battery is a key buying factor when purchasing a smartphone. 60% of the respondents are likely to replace their current smartphone for better battery performance.”

What are the symptoms of Nomophobia?

Nomophobia creates stress and here are some symptoms that might indicate the signs of the phobia:

Anxiety: People with nomophobia may feel anxious, restless, or irritable when they are not able to use their phones.

Stress: People with nomophobia may feel stressed, worried, or overwhelmed when they are not able to use their phones.

Irritability: People with nomophobia may become easily irritated or annoyed when they are not able to use their phones.

Physical symptoms: People with nomophobia may experience physical symptoms such as sweating, trembling, and a rapid heartbeat when they are not able to use their phones.

What are the ways to prevent Nomophobia?

Nomophobia, or the fear of being without one's mobile phone, is not a medical condition. However, it can be prevented by following some detox strategies. And, people in the US are trying to limit their screen time as well.

According to CNBC feature flip phone sales saw a huge rise in 2022, with tens of thousands sold each month. At the same time, HMD’s global feature phone sales were down, according to the company.

The GenZ is returning to dumb phones at a high level just to minimize their screen time.

Apart from that one can follow these simple steps to reduce the risks of Nomophobia: