Recently, two cases of norovirus have been found in Kerala, India. The Ernakulam school has been closed for three days to prevent the spread of norovirus. What is norovirus? Let’s know here.

Norovirus is a term used for a family of viruses that can lead to diarrhea and vomiting. Just like all the viruses that have been disturbing mankind in recent years, norovirus too is highly contagious.

The viruses can pass on to healthy beings from infected people via contaminated surfaces or contaminated food. The virus is also called the winter vomiting bug.

Many people across the globe call norovirus “the stomach flu”. However, it is interesting to note that norovirus is not related to the regular flu (influenza) in any way.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 685 million cases of norovirus have been recorded every year globally. It is important to note that around 200 million of these 685 million cases are actually of children under the age of 5. The virus has been the culprit of around 200 deaths every year, out of which 50,000 are children. This implies that children are at a higher risk of the virus. Additionally, it has been observed that the casualties are higher in low-income nations.













