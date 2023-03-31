What is Pakistan's sedition law that is now struck down by the Lahore High Court?

The provisions of Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code referred to as the "sedition law" has recently been invalidated by the Lahore High Court by Justice Shahid Karim. Before the event, Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code considered engaging in sedition or demonstrating disaffection against the government a crime.

On Thursday, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court repealed Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code to answering back a myriad of petitions pleading to announce the provision of the Section as unconstitutional or even "ultra virus" the fundamental rights conferred in the Constitution under Article 9, 14, 115, 16, 17, 19 and 19A.

The sedition law in Pakistan

Sedition is defined under Section 124A of Pakistan's Penal Code as “Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Federal or Provincial Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”