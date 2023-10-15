All You Need to Know About Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2023

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed annually on October 15th to raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth, and newborn death.

It is a day to remember the babies who have been lost and to support those who have experienced this type of loss.

Pregnancy and infant loss is surprisingly common. It is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies ends in miscarriage, 1 in 160 pregnancies ends in stillbirth, and 1 in 1000 newborns dies.

Despite how common it is, pregnancy and infant loss is often a stigmatized topic, and many people who experience it feel alone and unsupported.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day to break the silence and to let those who have experienced loss know that they are not alone.

It is also a day to raise awareness about the importance of compassionate support for grieving families.

What Is the History of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day?

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day was founded in 2002 by Robyn Bear, Lisa Brown, and Tammy Novak, three mothers who had experienced the loss of their own babies. They wanted to create a day to honour the memory of all babies who had been lost and to raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss.

The day was first observed in the United States, but it has since grown into an international observance. In 2006, the United States Congress passed a resolution designating October 15th as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Pace Hospitals mentions: “In 2002, Robyn Bear, Lisa Brown, and Tammy Novak have started the movement by petitioning the federal government to recognize the World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day on October 15. In 2006, on September 28th, the House of Representatives finally approved National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.”

What Is the Significance of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day?

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is significant because it is a day to:

Support those who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss. Grieving the loss of a baby is a difficult and complex process. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day to let grieving families know that they are not alone and that there is support available to them.

Raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss. Pregnancy and infant loss is a common experience, but it is often misunderstood. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day to raise awareness about the causes of pregnancy and infant loss, and to advocate for better prevention and support services.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is also an important day to challenge the stigma surrounding pregnancy and infant loss. Many people who experience pregnancy or infant loss feel ashamed and alone. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day to let grieving families know that they are not alone and that their babies are loved and remembered.