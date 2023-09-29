Explainer

What is the complete Humans of Bombay v. People of India controversy?

The Humans of Bombay is a social media page that shares unique stories of the people of Bombay. However, currently, the company itself has become prey to huge controversies. Here's everything you need to know about the Humans of Bombay v. People of India controversy.
The “Humans of Bombay” a storytelling platform based in Mumbai has witnessed massive criticism, all due to a lawsuit that the platform filed against “People of India”. The lawsuit alleged that the latter violated the former’s copyright. Here is the complete story explained to you.

 

This is how the matter started

 

The “Humans of Bombay” filed a suit against the “People of India” in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit sought damage along with an injunction to safeguard People of India from making use of the content of “Human of Bombay.”

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on September 18 to the “People of India”. The notice talked about the allegations.

This is when Brandon Stanton, the founder of “Humans of New York” comes into the scene. Brandon Stanton criticized the “Humans of Bombay” because of the legal suit filed by the latter, and instead charged the “Humans of Bombay” for stealing Brandon’s format.


On the social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, Brandon Stanton shared his dissent on the act of “Humans of Bombay” saying that the Humans of Bombay is suing another company for what he has forgiven it for.
