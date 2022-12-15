What is the Patriot Missile Defense System? US intentions to send the missile to Ukraine

The United States seems set to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine. It finally affirmed a request from Ukrainian leaders eager for better and more potent weapons. The intent is to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, as stated by United States officials.

The approval is most likely to arrive later this week. The news could be announced as early as December 15. However, the decision is not finalized yet, and it has not been made public.











What exactly is the Patriot defense system?

The term PATRIOT actually stands for “Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept of Target”. It is a defense missile system designed to not only counter but also destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, along with advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.

The missile is named the MIM-104 Patriot. It is the US Army’s main air and missile defense system. The system started out as an anti-aircraft system. However, over the years, fresher variants became eligible for indulging in ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, and loitering munitions.