What is the Significance of Amrit Udyan, the New Name of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens?

The scenic Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as Amrit Udyan. The President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu, has taken the bold step to mark the auspicious "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," commemorating 75 years of independence.

The move to rename Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan is already raising eyebrows and will likely kick up another storm for the BJP-led central government. However, the party leaders celebrated the president’s decision, calling it a necessary measure to break the colonial shackles of the past and stop glorifying "invaders."

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Amrit Udyan tomorrow. https://t.co/4rXOMlZXA3 pic.twitter.com/7WhgilMoWW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 28, 2023

The gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open early this year. Smt Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the opening of Amrit Udyan and kick off the Udyan Utsav on January 29, 2023. The public will be allowed to visit the gardens starting Tuesday, January 31.

The renaming of Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan is an audacious initiative by the president. So, it’s important to know the rich history of the beautiful Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the significance of their new name, "Amrit Udyan."

Goodbye Mughal Gardens, Welcome Amrit Udyan

President Draupadi Murmu announced on January 28 that Mughal Gardens would be named: Amrit Udyan. The decision is part of the larger "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" festivities, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

What is the significance of Amrit Udyan?

2022 marked the 75th year of India’s independence from the British. It was a prosperous year for the country of 1.4 billion people and the Government of India sought to further instill a feelings of pride and patriotism with the initiative “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”