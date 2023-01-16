Hyderabad is one of the most liveable and prosperous cities of India. Situated in the Southern region of India, Hyderabad is the capital of the Telangana and boasts a booming economy, flourishing IT industry, and low crime rates.

But do you know that Hyderabad was also the capital of the princely state of Hyderabad for almost two hundred years? The state of Hyderabad, now comprising the Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, was governed by the Nizams for over two centuries from 1724 to 1948.

Read on to learn more about the rich heritage of Hyderabad and the list of Nizams of Hyderabad from 1724 to 1948.

Who were the Nizams of Hyderabad?

Hyderabad was formed as an Independent successor state of the Mughal Empire and later came under protection of the British East India Company. Hyderabad was the wealthiest princely state during the reign of the British Empire and it’s Nizams were often touted as the richest men in the world. But who were the Nizams and how did they become the rulers of Hyderabad?

Nizam, shortened from Nizam-ul-Mulk, and also called Asaf Jah, means the “Administrator of the Realm.” The first Nizam of Hyderabad was Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqui Bayafandi. Mir Qamar was a General of in the Mughal Empire and had friendly relations with Aurangzeb.

Mir Qamar became the Viceroy of the Deccan after the death of Aurangzeb and governed Mughal provinces in south India from 1714 to 1719. After rebelling against Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah, Mir Qamar proclaimed himself the Nizam of Hyderabad. He was conferred the title of Asaf Jah by Muhammad Shah in 1925. The Nizam rule came to an end after Hyderabad’s accession to India in 1948.

List of Nizams of Hyderabad (1724 - 1948)

The Asaf Jahi dynasty produced 7 rulers or Nizams of Hyderabad. After the demise of Asaf Jah I, his sons, Nasir Jung and Salabat Jung and grandson Muzaffar Jung ruled for a few years each but were not recognized as the Nizam-ul-Mulk. Ultimately, Mir Nizam Ali Khan, son of Asaj Jah I, succeeded his father and was bestowed with the title of Asaf Jah II.

Officially Recognized Nizams of Hyderabad of the Asaj Jah Dynasty

Title Name Reign Nizam-ul-Mulk,

Asaf Jah I Mir

Qamar-ud-din Khan 31 July 1724 to 1 June 1748 Nizam-ul-Mulk,

Asaf Jah II Mir

Nizam Ali Khan 8 July 1762 to 8 August 1803 Sikander

Jah, Asaf Jah III Mir

Akbar Ali Khan 8 August 1803 to 21 May 1829 Nasir-ud-Daula,

Asaf Jah IV Mir

Farqunda Ali Khan 21 May 1829 to 16 May 1857 Afzal-ud-Daula,

Asaf Jah V Mir

Tahniyath Ali Khan 16 May 1857 to 26 February 1869 Asaf

Jah VI Mir

Mahboob Ali Khan 26 February 1869 to 29 August 1911 Asaf

Jah VII Mir

Osman Ali Khan 29 August 1911 to 17 September 1948

Unofficial Nizams of Hyderabad

Title Name Reign Nasir

Jung Mir Ahmed Ali Khan 1 June 1748 to 16 December 1750 Muzaffar

Jung Mir Hidayat Muhi-ud-din Sa’adullah Khan 16 December 1750 to 13 February 1751 Salabat

Jung Mir

Sa’id Muhammad Khan 13 February 1751 to 8 July 1762

