World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Theme and Why is it so important?

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to raise awareness about osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease that weakens bones, making them more susceptible to fractures.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it is estimated that one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can be debilitating and even life-threatening.

The International Osteoporosis Foundation mentions, “Osteoporosis is a disease which makes bones weak and fragile. This greatly increases the risk of breaking a bone even after a minor fall or bump. The disease has no obvious symptoms, so many people don’t know they have osteoporosis until they suffer a fracture. Fractures can be life-altering, causing pain, disability and loss of independence. That’s why it’s important to prevent osteoporosis!”

What Is the History of World Osteoporosis Day?

World Osteoporosis Day was first celebrated on October 20, 1996. In 1998, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) took over the event. Since then, World Osteoporosis Day has been celebrated annually on October 20 and has grown into a global event.

The International Osteoporosis Foundation mentions, “The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) was launched in 1998, tracing its roots to its predecessor organizations: the European Foundation for Osteoporosis (EFFO), created in 1987, and the International Federation of Societies on Skeletal Diseases (IFSSD), established in 1995.

“Osteoporosis was not officially acknowledged and defined as a disease by the WHO until 1994. Since its foundation, IOF has led the osteoporosis movement in increasing knowledge and awareness of the disease among all stakeholders worldwide,” it adds.

What Is the Significance of World Osteoporosis Day?

World Osteoporosis Day is a significant day because it raises awareness about a global public health issue that affects millions of people around the world.

World Osteoporosis Day is an opportunity to learn more about osteoporosis and take steps to protect your bone health.

By raising awareness about the disease, we can encourage people to get screened for osteoporosis, talk to their doctor about treatment options, and make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of fractures.

World Osteoporosis Day is also an opportunity to advocate for policies and programs that support bone health.

This includes ensuring access to affordable and high-quality bone density testing and treatment, as well as promoting bone-healthy lifestyles through nutrition education and physical activity programs.

What Is the Theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2023?

Source: American Society for Bone and Mineral Research

The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2023 is "Step Up for Bone Health-Build Better Bones". This theme emphasises the importance of maintaining good bone health throughout life to reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research states,” On Friday, October 20, 2023 join us as we raise awareness for Osteoporosis research and bone health during World Osteoporosis Day! Help us spread the work and encourage others to take early action against preventing fractures capable of causing long-term pain and disability.”

“#StepUpForBoneHealth this year! As a bone, mineral and musculoskeletal scientist, you are our best resource when it comes to raising awareness. Get online and share tips, preventative measures and more with your social networks and encourage family, friends and followers to take early action,” it adds.

