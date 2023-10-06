World Smile Day 2023: Know the History Behind this Day

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October each year. It is a day to promote acts of kindness and to encourage people to smile and make others smile.

World Smile Day is celebrated in many different ways around the world. Some people wear smiley face clothing or accessories. Others organize events such as smiley face walks or contests. Some people simply make an effort to smile more often and to make others smile as well.

What Is the History of World Smile Day?

The day was created by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, who designed the iconic smiley face symbol in 1963.

Ball created a smiley face to promote goodwill and cheer during difficult times. The smiley face quickly became a popular symbol around the world, and in 1999, Ball established World Smile Day to encourage people to smile more often.

The World Smile Day Organisation mentions; “Harvey Ball declared that the first Friday in October each year would henceforth be World Smile Day®. Ever since that first World Smile Day held in 1999, it has continued every year in Smiley's hometown of Worcester, MA and around the world.”

What Is the Significance of World Smile Day?

World Smile Day is significant for a number of reasons. First, it is a reminder of the power of a simple smile. A smile can brighten someone's day, make them feel good about themselves, and even reduce stress.

Second, World Smile Day is a day to promote goodwill and positivity. When we smile at others, it shows that we are friendly and approachable. It can also help to break the ice and make it easier to connect with others.

Third, World Smile Day is a day to celebrate the diversity of the world. People from all walks of life can come together and celebrate this special day. It is a reminder that we are all connected and that we should treat each other with kindness and respect.

What Is the Theme of World Smile Day 2023?

World Smile Day Organisation mentions the theme for World Smile Day 2023 is "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile"!. However, some media reports state that the theme for this year’s event is "Radiate Joy.".

These themes highlight and encourage people to share their smiles and spread happiness to others. It also reminds us of the power of a simple smile to brighten someone's day and make the world a better place.