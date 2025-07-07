Whether mixed into milk, added to breakfast, or just eaten as a snack, almonds—those crunchy, nutrient-dense nuts—have become a favorite food around the world. But have you ever pondered the origin of all these almonds? The race to cultivate and export almonds is intensifying in tandem with the global demand for plant-based, healthful foods.
The United States is the nation that controls the almond market more than any other, and it is at the center of this rapidly expanding sector. The United States is far ahead of the competition, with over half of the world's supply of almonds coming from its sunny farms, particularly in California. But it's not alone; nations like Australia, Iran, and Spain are also gradually leaving their mark.
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Almonds in the World?
The United States is the unchallenged number one in world almond production with a contribution of about 2 million tonnes of almonds every year, or roughly 55–56% of world total almond production in 2025. California is the focal point of U.S. almond cultivation as the only and virtually sole commercial almond-producing area in North America.
The Mediterranean climate of the state is most suitable for the cultivation of almonds, allowing America to control both production and export markets. America is also the leading exporter of almonds, supplying more than two-thirds of the world's almond exports to countries across the globe, such as India, China, and Germany.
India’s Role in Almond Production
With an estimated production of 4,150 metric tons (shelled basis) for the marketing year 2024/2025, India's contribution to the world's leading almond production is comparatively minor. Due to unfavorable climatic conditions, such as high temperatures, low soil moisture, and extended dryness in important almond-growing regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, this production is slightly less than it was the year before.
These environmental stressors have decreased fruit setting and harmed crops during the blooming stage. Furthermore, some farmers have switched from growing almonds to more lucrative crops like apples, which are also supported by the government, due to aging orchards and decreased yields.
Top 10 Almond Producing Countries in 2025
According to a report by WorldAtlas, the following is the list of Top 10 Countries producing almonds-
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Almond Production (Metric Tons)
|
Notable Regions
|
1
|
United States
|
~2,000,000
|
California
|
2
|
Spain
|
~200,000
|
Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia
|
3
|
Australia
|
~200,000 - 360,000
|
Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia
|
4
|
Iran
|
~148,000
|
Fars, Kerman
|
5
|
Morocco
|
~112,000 - 175,000
|
Meknes, Fès, Marrakesh
|
6
|
Turkey
|
~85,000 - 190,000
|
Gaziantep (Eastern Province)
|
7
|
Italy
|
~74,000
|
Apulia
|
8
|
Syria
|
~88,000
|
Western regions
|
9
|
Tunisia
|
~61,000 - 70,000
|
Central and southern regions
|
10
|
Algeria
|
~62,000
|
Various regions
Global almond production was approximately 3.6 million tonnes in more recent times with the United States alone producing over half of that amount. Even though production in the United States is still rising, modest increases are also being seen in Australia and Spain. Although the climate in some areas is unpredictable, technological advancements and the expansion of cultivation land areas are anticipated to fuel future increases in almond production globally.
More recent producers and better farm practices could displace market shares eventually, but the United States will remain ahead for the foreseeable future due to its scale, infrastructure, and export facilities.
The United States leads the world in almond production, with more than half of all the world's almonds and almond exports produced there. Spain, Australia, Iran, and a few other countries follow, each contributing significantly to the world's almond supply. Almond production continues to grow because of the growing world demand for the healthy nut, with almond production centered in regions offering Mediterranean-like climates ideally suited to almond cultivation.
