Whether mixed into milk, added to breakfast, or just eaten as a snack, almonds—those crunchy, nutrient-dense nuts—have become a favorite food around the world. But have you ever pondered the origin of all these almonds? The race to cultivate and export almonds is intensifying in tandem with the global demand for plant-based, healthful foods. The United States is the nation that controls the almond market more than any other, and it is at the center of this rapidly expanding sector. The United States is far ahead of the competition, with over half of the world's supply of almonds coming from its sunny farms, particularly in California. But it's not alone; nations like Australia, Iran, and Spain are also gradually leaving their mark. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Almonds in the World?

The United States is the unchallenged number one in world almond production with a contribution of about 2 million tonnes of almonds every year, or roughly 55–56% of world total almond production in 2025. California is the focal point of U.S. almond cultivation as the only and virtually sole commercial almond-producing area in North America. The Mediterranean climate of the state is most suitable for the cultivation of almonds, allowing America to control both production and export markets. America is also the leading exporter of almonds, supplying more than two-thirds of the world's almond exports to countries across the globe, such as India, China, and Germany. India’s Role in Almond Production With an estimated production of 4,150 metric tons (shelled basis) for the marketing year 2024/2025, India's contribution to the world's leading almond production is comparatively minor. Due to unfavorable climatic conditions, such as high temperatures, low soil moisture, and extended dryness in important almond-growing regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, this production is slightly less than it was the year before.

These environmental stressors have decreased fruit setting and harmed crops during the blooming stage. Furthermore, some farmers have switched from growing almonds to more lucrative crops like apples, which are also supported by the government, due to aging orchards and decreased yields. Top 10 Almond Producing Countries in 2025 According to a report by WorldAtlas, the following is the list of Top 10 Countries producing almonds- Rank Country Almond Production (Metric Tons) Notable Regions 1 United States ~2,000,000 California 2 Spain ~200,000 Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia 3 Australia ~200,000 - 360,000 Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia 4 Iran ~148,000 Fars, Kerman 5 Morocco ~112,000 - 175,000 Meknes, Fès, Marrakesh 6 Turkey ~85,000 - 190,000 Gaziantep (Eastern Province) 7 Italy ~74,000 Apulia 8 Syria ~88,000 Western regions 9 Tunisia ~61,000 - 70,000 Central and southern regions 10 Algeria ~62,000 Various regions