Best Soccer Players Ranked 2023

With the 2023/24 soccer season about to start, here is a look at the top 10 best soccer players in the world, ranked based on their current form, overall ability, and impact on the game.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. He has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and has led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi is a gifted playmaker and goal-scorer, and he is known for his incredible vision, dribbling skills, and passing ability.

Kylian Mbappé (France) Kylian Mbappé is one of the most talented young players in the world. He is known for his incredible speed, acceleration, and finishing ability. Mbappé has won the Ligue 1 title four times with Paris Saint-Germain and was named the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player in 2018.

Erling Haaland (Norway) Erling Haaland is another one of the most talented young players in the world. He is known for his incredible physicality and goal-scoring ability. Haaland has won the Bundesliga title twice with Borussia Dortmund and was named the Bundesliga Top Scorer in 2020-21.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world. He is known for his incredible positioning, finishing ability, and aerial prowess. Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga title eight times with Bayern Munich and was named the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2020.

Karim Benzema (France) Karim Benzema is one of the most experienced strikers in the world. He is known for his incredible finishing ability, link-up play, and aerial prowess. Benzema has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid and was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2021-22.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Mohamed Salah is one of the best wingers in the world. He is known for his incredible speed, dribbling skills, and finishing ability. Salah has won the Premier League title three times with Liverpool and was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2017-18.

Neymar (Brazil) Neymar is one of the most skilful players in the world. He is known for his incredible dribbling skills, creativity, and passing ability. Neymar has won the Champions League once with Barcelona and was named the FIFA Confederations Cup Player of the Tournament in 2013.

Sadio Mané (Senegal) Sadio Mané is one of the most versatile players in the world. He can play on either wing or as a striker. Mané is known for his incredible speed, work rate, and finishing ability. Mané has won the Premier League title once with Liverpool and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2019.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world. He is known for his incredible aerial ability, positioning, and passing ability. Van Dijk has won the Premier League title once with Liverpool and was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2018-19.