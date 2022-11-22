Who is Arun Goel, the newly appointed Election Commissioner?

An ex-bureaucrat and officer from the Punjab cadre named Arun Goel assumed responsibility as an election commissioner on Monday, filling the third and final position in the crucial constitutional body that oversees elections in India. For six months, the position had been unfilled. Goel joins chief election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Shri Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India.#ECI pic.twitter.com/9AW4I0KSip — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 21, 2022

Since former CEC Sushil Chandra retired on May 14 and handed control to Rajiv Kumar, the position has been vacant. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice announced the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu said, “The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office."

Who is Arun Goel?

Arun Goel is an IAS officer from the Punjab cadre who graduated in 1985. Even though he was scheduled to retire on December 31 at age 60, he took voluntary retirement last Friday. Until his voluntarily taking a retirement, he was the secretary for heavy industries. He previously worked for the union ministry of culture.

Arun Goel’s Service Period

Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries 2020 - 2022

Secretary, Ministry of Culture 2018 - 2019

AS&FA, Ministry of Labour & Employment 2017

Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority 2015 - 2016

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue 2012 - 2014

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development 2011

Different Roles Under Punjab Government 1993-2010

Additionally, the Governor of Punjab awarded him the Chancellor's Medal of Excellence for achieving First Class First and Record Breaker in all of the exams.

Arun Goel’s Role as Election Commissioner

With a new member in the team, the polling panel will now be able to make decisions with all of its resources regarding the dates of the elections that will take place in Karnataka, Telangana, and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Karnataka.

Other than this the major roles of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner are:

He should ensure that elections are held under complete transparency, and nothing is hidden from the people, i.e. the citizens of India who are the backbone behind India’s elections.

He should supervise the nomination of a candidate for becoming a part of the elections or a political party.

Monitoring an election campaign and keeping a check on misbehavior or false practices are taken up if any, while on election duty.

Helps the media in covering the elections and the process thoroughly.

Keep an eye on the counting of votes.

Organizes polling booths for the conduct of elections and reaches the booth for election duty.

Declaration of the results of the election.

Also, being the election commissioner he has to ensure that all the election commission rules are followed.

Further, Arun Goel is also the next in line to succeed Rajiv Kumar as chief election commissioner (CEC) in February 2025. The law states that an election commissioner, or CEC, may hold office for a maximum of six years, or until they turn 65.

