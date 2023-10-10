Who is Claudia Goldin? Harvard Professor Who Won the Nobel Prize in Economics

Professor Claudia Goldin is a proud receiver of the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics, 2023. The big news was announced on October 9 by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Claudia Goldin, Professor of Harvard University was bestowed with the prestigious Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, an award bestowed in the memory of Alfred Nobel. Goldin was awarded for her research on the contribution of women to the labor market.

The very first comprehensive detail of the earnings of women and their contribution to the labor market throughout the centuries has been well-received. The causes of change and the main sources of the gender gap are also revealed in her research.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to the lady “for advancing our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.”

This year’s economic sciences laureate Claudia Goldin showed that female participation in the labor market did not have an upward trend over a 200-year period, but instead formed a U-shaped curve.



The participation of married women decreased with the transition from an agrarian… pic.twitter.com/PFVNNy5NOw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2023

Claudia Goldin expressed her joy of winning on the platform X (formerly called Twitter), through the statement, "Very happy to announce that I won the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2023. Thanks!!!"

Claudia Goldin is the 55th proud recipient of the prize. Not to miss, she is the third woman to be awarded the prestigious prize since the inception of the prize in the year 1969. With the award comes the end of the Nobel awards season.

