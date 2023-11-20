Who Is Javier Milei? Media Career, 2023 Presidential Campaign and Electoral History

Javier Gerardo Milei, born on October 22, 1970, emerged as a pivotal figure in Argentine economics, literature, and politics, now poised to assume the presidency. His ascent from economist and prolific writer on economic and political matters to a force in the political arena rattled established norms, culminating in a seismic victory during the primary elections in August. This triumph reverberated through Argentina's political echelons, setting the stage for the ensuing presidential contest in October.

Hailing from Palermo, Buenos Aires, Javier Milei's roots trace back to Italian ancestry. Raised in the Villa Devoto neighbourhood, he navigated Catholic schools and private universities. Dubbed "El Loco" during his school days due to his outspoken and assertive demeanour, he ventured into goalkeeping for Chacarita Juniors until 1989.

President-elect of Argentina Assuming office 10 December 2023 Vice President Victoria Villarruel (elect) Succeeding Alberto Fernández National Deputy Incumbent Assumed office 10 December 2021 Constituency City of Buenos Aires Personal details Born Javier Gerardo Milei

22 October 1970 (age 53) Buenos Aires, Argentina Political party Libertarian Party Other political affiliations Avanza Libertad (2020–2021) La Libertad Avanza (since 2021) Alma mater University of Belgrano Instituto de Desarrollo Económico y Social [es] Torcuato di Tella University School or tradition Austrian School

Javier Milei, an avid proponent of the Austrian School, has ardently criticized the fiscal policies of successive Argentine administrations, advocating for a reduction in government spending. With over two decades of experience as a university professor, teaching courses spanning macroeconomics, economic growth, microeconomics, and mathematics for economists, Milei's foray into politics began in 2021. As the national deputy representing the City of Buenos Aires for La Libertad Avanza, his focus lies on critiquing Argentina's political elite and its penchant for extravagant government expenditure. In the upcoming 2023 general election, he emerged as a presidential candidate, securing a run-off victory on November 19, 2023, with a 56% majority.

¿DE QUÉ SE TRATA ESTA ELECCIÓN?



Los argentinos tenemos una oportunidad histórica. Después de décadas de fracasos en las que los mismos de siempre se repartieron el poder, hoy tenemos la oportunidad de hacer algo distinto. Dar vuelta esta triste página de nuestra historia. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) June 24, 2023

Javier Milei's political identity, often labelled as populist, right-wing libertarian, ultraconservative, and ultraliberal, contrasts with his self-identification as a liberal libertarian. His call for the abolition of the Central Bank of Argentina and a comprehensive overhaul of fiscal and structural policies has set him apart. His stances on abortion, freedom of choice, and the de facto dollarization of the economy add layers of distinction.

Media career

Alongside his written works, Milei commands a significant presence on television. In the 2018 ranking by Ejes, he emerged as the most interviewed economist on TV. As part of La Libertad Avanza, he contested the 2023 presidential election with Victoria Villarruel as his running mate. His stance on firearms sales and human organ trade generated controversy during the primary elections campaign. Milei stands firm on his intent to revoke the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Bill while proposing the deregulation of the legal market for weapons.

Analysts contextualize Milei's rise within Argentina's recent presidencies, comparing his potential victory to the pro-business government of Mauricio Macri and highlighting his distinctiveness within the political landscape. Milei's acknowledgement of social programs' significance, supporting millions in poverty, indicates a nuanced approach to policy changes, estimating a possible fifteen-year transition period.

2023 Presidential Campaign

Running as a presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party under La Libertad Avanza, Milei's popularity surged amid rising inflation. Controversy surrounded his campaign when he proposed the free sale of firearms and human organs, while also expressing intent to revoke the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Bill. His dedication to a referendum on contentious issues underscores his commitment to democratic decision-making.

Electoral History

In endorsing the Madrid Charter, Milei aligns himself with a document characterizing left-wing groups as adversaries of Ibero-America. His foreign policy inclination leans towards the United States and Israel, intending to relocate the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem if elected president. His symbolic display of support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion and his stance on law-and-order politics underscore his international outlook.

Executive Election Office List Votes Result Total % P. 2023 President of Argentina La Libertad Avanza 14,345,078 55.75% 1st Elected Legislative Election Office List No. District Votes Result Total % P. 2021 National Deputy La Libertad Avanza 1 City of Buenos Aires 313,808 17.04% 3rd[a] Elected

Milei's cautious consideration of implementing policies akin to those undertaken in El Salvador reflects a pragmatic approach. Additionally, his consideration of appointing Mauricio Macri as Argentina's overseas ambassador, if elected, hints at potential collaborations beyond the political spectrum.

