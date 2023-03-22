Who is Jayanti Chahuan? The upcoming owner of Bisleri, one of India’s largest Bottled companies

The daughter of Bisleri’s founder, Jayanti Chauhan is the current vice president of the company. She has been a part of the company since the age of 24. Recently, after Tata Consumer Products dropped the plan to acquire Bisleri, Ramesh Chahuan announced that his daughter will be taking the control of the firm.

Who Is Jayanti Chauhan?

Born in 1985, Jayanti Chauhan spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York City. After completing high school, she joined the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles where she studied Product Development after which she went on to pursue Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano. Later she joined the London College of Fashion where she majored in fashion styling and photography.

When did she join Bisleri?

Jayanti has been a part of Bisleri since the age of 24. He worked under the guidance of her father and took charge of Delhi’s office. During her journey, she worked on several projects and renovated the factory, bringing in the automation of various processes. In 2011, she moved to Bisleri’s Mumbai office where he was appointed as the head.

What is Jayanti’s role in Bisleri so far?

The 42-year-old has been heading the Sales and Marketing teams of Bisleri and also looks after advertising and communication development along with marketing and branding.

What is the present situation of Bisleri?

According to reports, Mr. Chahuan had been in negotiations with the Tata group's FMCG arm TCPL for nearly four months but the deal got dropped due to some issues. In a regulatory update, TCPL said it has not entered into any agreements over the acquisition of Bisleri. Also, Mr. Chahuan confirmed that he has no plans to sell the firm currently and is not on talking terms with other parties about the same. He also mentioned that his daughter will now run the company, with a professional team headed by CEO Angelo George.