Micky Dolenz Biography: George Michael Dolenz Jr. is popularly called Micky Dolenz. The man is a celebrated American actor, theater director, musician, and radio personality.

Micky Dolenz- Early Life

Dolenz was lucky to be born surrounded by talented entertainers of that era. His father, George, was a part of a myriad of films. His dad also played a key role in “The Count of Monte Cristo” a mid-1950s television series. Micky Dolenz was born on March 8, 1945, in Los Angeles.

Multitalented Dolenz started his journey as an entertainer in his childhood days. At the tender age of 10, he established himself as an exemplary performer under the stage name of “Mickey Braddock”, in his debut TV series, Circus Boy. The series aired for two years from 1956 to 1958.

Since then, the man has never looked back. In his teen days, he guest-starred on a myriad of television shows. He also picked up the skill of playing guitar, and never missed any chance to perform with rock ‘n roll bands, like The Missing Links.

Name: George Michael Dolenz Jr Also Known As: Micky Dolenz Spouse(s): Samantha Juste (12th July 1968-1975) (divorced) (1 child)

Trina Dolenz (18th June 1977- 7th January 1991) (divorced) (3 children)

Donna Quinter (20th September 2002- present) Children: Jerry Trimble, George Dolenz Relatives: Coco Dolenz (sibling) Parents: Janelle Johnson Dolenz, George Dolenz

Micky Dolenz Personal Life

The Monkees And Other Projects

In the autumn of 1965, the man applied among the 400 other applicants for a trade ad declaring auditions for a new TV show about a rock band. Micky successfully auditioned for The Monkees TV show.

He played Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” character and was selected along with three other actors: Peter Tork, Davy Jones, and Michael Nesmith.

The “Last Train to Clarksville”, the Monkees’ debut single featuring Micky on lead vocals became instantly popular on September 10, 1966. Just two days later, it became number 1.

Debuted on NBC, the show proved to be a great success. The TV ratings touched the sky for two seasons. Moreover, Micky and the band came up with their own feature film, “Head”. Head was a psychedelic romp of 1968, co-written by young Jack Nicholson. Today, the movie is considered one of the finest cult classics.

The Monkees received worldwide acclaim and success with recording artists selling 65 million units in excess.

The Monkees (1966), More of Monkees (1967), Headquarters (1967), and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones, Ltd. (1967) were their first four albums, and they received worldwide success with being number 1 on the charts.

Then, three number-one singles, “I’m a Believer”, “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Daydream Believer” also went gold.

Micky Dolenz Personal Life

Micky Dolenz married Samantha Juste, the Top of the Pops fame. The couple gave birth to Ami Dolenz. His stepfather, dr. Robert Scott conducted the ceremony in Los Angeles. The man never kept his marriage a secret and was always open about it in front of the public.

Micky Dolenz- Major Life Events

In the year 1977, the man came to London to be a part of Harry Nilsson’s West End Musical, The Point. His initial plan was to stay in London for just three months, but he eventually remained in the city for twelve long years. In the span of these twelve years, Micky worked on his behind-the-camera skills as the director-producer for London Weekend Television and the BBC. Moreover, he directed “The Box”, a short feature film penned by Michael Palin and Terry Jones of Monty Python.







On returning to the United States, Micky went on the road with the National Touring Company of Greece. He thoroughly enjoyed musical theater and thus he said yes to the lead part in a Canadian production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in 1993. In the year 2004, the man starred in Elton John’s Broadway musical Aida, as Zoser.

In the year 1993, his autobiography I’m A Believer; My Life of Monkees, Music, And Madness was published.





